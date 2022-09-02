New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former governor of Alaska. Sarah Palin fell in ranked-choice voting after losing to Democrat Mary Peltola in Alaska’s special election to serve the remainder of former Rep. Don Young’s term in Congress.

Ranked-choice voting was approved in Alaska in 2020 and was hailed by proponents as a novel system to reduce partisanship and ensure majority support for winning candidates.

Voters rank candidates in order of preference. If a candidate receives more than 50% of the first-place votes after the first tabulation, they win, but if there is no majority winner, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated.

In the next table, voters who chose the eliminated candidate as their top choice cast their votes for their second place. This process is repeated until one candidate gets the majority of votes.

Palin called the system a “new crazy, convoluted, confusing” way to elect lawmakers who “disenfranchised 60% of Alaska voters.”

“Ranked-choice voting was sold to make elections better reflect the will of the people. As Alaska — and America — is now seeing, the exact opposite is true,” Palin said in a statement Thursday.

“With the hope that Alaskans will learn from this voting system’s mistake and fix it in the next election, let’s work even harder to send America First conservative to Washington in November.”

In the Alaska special election, Peltola received 40% of the vote, Palin 31%, and Republican Nick Begich 28.5%.

Begich was eliminated and the second tabulation gave Peltola 51.5% of the vote to Palin’s 48.5%, so Peltola won.

Sen. Rep. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Wednesday called ranked-choice voting a “scam to rig the election.”

All three candidates will face off again in November’s general election to serve a full term in the House of Representatives.