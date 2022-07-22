Former Afghan translator praised by senior military still doesn’t know his immigration status

Saturday will mark a year since Ottawa created a special program to prioritize immigration applications from Afghans who have worked with the Canadian Forces and the Canadian government, as well as their family members.

One former translator, whose work earned him a letter of thanks from the current Canadian Chief of Defense Staff, General Wayne Eyre, waited almost as long to see if he qualified.

“Sometimes [Eyre] put his hand on my shoulder and said, “Hey honey, you’re doing a really good job for us,” the translator told CBC News from Islamabad, Pakistan, where he now lives.

CBC News is hiding his identity to protect him from the Taliban, who issued a warrant for his arrest.

His family still lives in Afghanistan. He said that at first he thought they would be safe as long as he left them and went into hiding.

“I’m sorry [doing that]he said, adding that he changed hiding places in Afghanistan about 15 times before finally crossing the border into Pakistan in May.

His letter from Eyre is dated August 6, 2007, when Eyre was serving as a Lieutenant Colonel in Kandahar. In it, Eyre praised the interpreter for his “quick and courteous” service, and said that his work in training others ensured the readiness to deploy “highly qualified interpreters for both operations and garrisons”.

The translator included Eyre’s letter in his requests to International Affairs Canada and to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. He sent the first such message in August last year.

“All I got was an automatic response,” he said.

CBC News reviewed copies of 12 memos the former interpreter subsequently sent to the government, none of which received a detailed response.

According to him, the Taliban continue to hunt for him.

“The Taliban came to my house. They ransacked my house twice.”

The opposition insists on extending the program

In a statement sent last week to CBC News, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser’s office confirmed that the 18,000 special immigration measures places were filled through approximately 15,000 applications and referrals from International Affairs Canada and the Department of National Defense.

It is not clear whether applicants who did not receive responses to their requests are counted among these 18,000 or whether they were excluded.

“What happened to all those people who sent their emails? Will they be left behind? said NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan.

“The clock keeps ticking and people’s lives are in danger every minute, every second of the day.”

Conservative immigration critic Jasraj Singh Hallan says extending the special immigration program is “the right thing to do.” (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

She again urged the government to expand the program to allow more Afghans into the country.

Conservative immigration critic Jasraj Singh Hallan echoed the argument at a press conference on Thursday.

“Canada needs to keep our allies safe because it’s the right thing to do,” Hallan said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Immigration Secretary Sean Fraser declined to answer Thursday’s question about extending the program.

WATCH: Trudeau being questioned about shutting down Afghanistan’s special immigration program

Trudeau answers questions about closing Ottawa’s special immigration program for Afghanistan Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government remains committed to resettling Afghan refugees, but added that the situation on the ground is now difficult.

Trudeau indicated that hundreds of thousands of people want to leave Afghanistan.

“We will need to figure out how to step up and support the people who remain in Afghanistan with humanitarian aid and investment from the global community,” he said.

“At every stage, the problems in Afghanistan are much more serious than in other situations where we have participated in resettlement,” Frazier said, citing the non-cooperation of the Taliban government, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Canada and many other Western countries.

CBC News asked General Eyre for an interview about the translator. His office said he was unavailable, but offered a written statement.

Chief of Defense Staff General Wayne Eyre speaks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of a ceremony at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa May 13, 2022. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

“There were many translators and other local staff (in the hundreds) employed or associated with the multinational units commanded by General Eyre during his two trips to Afghanistan,” the statement said, adding that he signed numerous certificates and letters based on the recommendation Canadian or coalition leaders.

The statement said General Eyre “sympathizes with the plight of all Afghans and is unfortunately unable to comment or intervene on any individual case” given his legal and ethical obligations under the Conflict of Interest Act as Chief of Defense Staff. .

About 7,205 Afghans arrived in Canada as part of a special immigration measure.

The government has set a goal of bringing 40,000 Afghans to Canada. To date, he has resettled 16,645 Afghans.