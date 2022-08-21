New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan slammed President Biden’s immigration agenda on “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino” Saturday, arguing his policies are “inhumane” and “killing people.”

Tom Homan: I wake up every morning, angry, because we gave this president the most secure border of my life. We worked very hard with President Trump to achieve that Illegal immigration to an all-time low. He is the first president in the history of this nation to come into office and knowingly make the border insecure and cause such a wave. It is already 2 million this year. It has overwhelmed the Border Patrol, 70% of Border Patrol agents have been fired. What was the result? The result is large amounts of fentanyl coming across the border that are killing Americans — more than 100,000. This has led to the arrest of known, suspected terrorists and the release of 900,000. Who knows how many of them are known, suspected terrorists? It is killing foreigners.

from Joe Biden President, more than 1,200 immigrants died on US soil. This is unheard of in the history of this nation – and in the history of 100,000 Americans. His policies are not humane. They are inhuman. They are killing people. When President Trump’s illegal immigration was at 83%, a 40-year low, how many Americans weren’t dying from fentanyl? How many immigrants were not dying? how much How many million dollars was the cartel not making? How many known, suspected terrorists were not forming across the border? This president – what he’s done is almost treasonous, and every day I wake up, I’m upset.

