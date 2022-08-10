New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A new study suggests that people who are regularly exposed to synthetic chemicals found in everyday household products may be more likely to develop liver cancer.

Researchers at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine have concluded that people are 350% more likely to develop the disease if exposed to man-made chemicals “forever”. A study published in JHEP reports Earlier this week, he was the first to confirm the correlation using human samples.

“Forever” chemicals is a term used to refer to polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) found in consumer and industrial products. Chemicals slowly break down and enter human tissues, especially the liver.

“This builds on existing research, but goes a step further,” said Jesse Goodrich, a postdoctoral scholar at the Keck School of Medicine. “Liver cancer is one of the most serious endpoints of liver disease, and this is the first study in humans to show that PFAS is associated with this disease.”

Monkeypox by the numbers: Facts about the rare virus currently circulating

The team was able to make their decision because they were given access to human samples from the Multiethnic Cohort Study, a database of more than 200,000 residents of Los Angeles and Hawaii. They reduced their sample size to 100 survey participants and analyzed blood and tissue samples from 50 people with the disease and 50 without cancer.

“The reason few human studies are done is because you have the right samples,” says Keck School of Medicine professor Veronica Wendy Setiawan. “When you’re looking at environmental exposure, you need samples before diagnosis because cancer takes time to develop.”

The researchers found that subjects were 4.5 times more likely to develop it Hepatocellular carcinomaThe most common type of liver cancer, if in the top 10% of chemical exposure “ever” compared to those with low levels of these chemicals in their blood.

US life expectancy in 2020 sees biggest drop since WWII

PFAS were first detected in human blood in the 1970s and were found in blood samples of the general population by the 1990s. Despite efforts by some US manufacturers to phase out the use of these chemicals, PFAS are long-lasting substances that can break down in the water supply. More than 98% of adults in the United States are believed to have these chemicals in their blood.

“We believe our work provides important insights into the long-term health effects these chemicals have on human health, particularly how they impair normal liver function,” said Dr. Leda Chatz, one of the study’s researchers. “This study fills an important gap in our understanding of the real consequences of exposure to these chemicals.”