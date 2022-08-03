type here...
CANADA POLITICS Foreign Minister Joly to meet German counterpart in Montreal...
CANADAPOLITICS

Foreign Minister Joly to meet German counterpart in Montreal amid tensions in Russia

Today, Canada’s foreign minister will hold a public event in Montreal with his German counterpart on Canada’s controversial decision to send parts of the Russian gas pipeline back to Germany.

The Foreign Office reports that Melanie Jolie will take part in a “fireside chat” with German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock, hosted by the Montreal Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

Prior to the talk, the two ministers will hold a press conference to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact of the war on energy and food prices.

In July, Canada said it would grant a Canadian company exemption from Russian sanctions and allow the export to Germany of six turbines under maintenance in Montreal that are part of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany.

The decision angered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called Canada’s actions unacceptable.

Since then, Russia has cut natural gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany amid tensions over the war in Ukraine, citing technical problems that Germany says are just a pretext for a political power game.

