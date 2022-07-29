New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Most people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is super cool, but Ford is using the term a little more literally this fall.

Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company’s second quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.

“This fall, we will introduce the all-new Super Duty pickup in the workhorse of Ford, and it will set a standard in our industry,” Farley said.

The heavy-duty trucks will slot above the F-150 and are expected to be updates to current models, not all-new.

Camouflaged models on public roads have redesigned front ends and lights for spot testing, but the exterior remains largely the same.

They appear to be getting new interiors with larger touchscreen displays, and the Super Duties will share the cabin with the refreshed F-150 launched in 2021.

What they didn’t expect was for the F-150 to not have an all-electric drivetrain like the Lightning. Kumar Galhotra, president of Farley and Ford Blue, recently said there are no immediate plans for heavy trucks to go fully electric, given the technology’s limitations in heavy hauling applications.

“What people need to understand is that most of our ICE products, those segments are not well served by electric vehicles. If you have super duty and you’re pulling a horse trailer in Montana, an electric vehicle is not. Not an ideal solution.”

The 2022 F-Series Super Duty is available with a choice of 6.2-liter V8, 7.3-liter V8, or 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8.

A possible edition of the PowerBoost hybrid powertrain offered in the F-150 is rated at 430 hp and 570 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful non-Raptor version of the F-150.

And no exact date has been announced for the new F-Series Super Duty, but Ford will be shutting down another important model before that happens.

The new 2024 Mustang will debut at the Detroit Auto Show on September 14, Farley said.