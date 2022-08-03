Ford says Ontario is getting the care it needs despite hospital closures

As Ontario’s hospital departments have been forced to close their doors and reduce hours in recent weeks, Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that the province’s healthcare system continues to meet the needs of Ontarians.

“I want to be clear: Ontarians still have access to the help they need when they need it,” Ford said in a statement in Stratford, Ontario.

According to the Ontario Nursing Association (ONA), about 25 hospitals in Ontario were forced to cut some of their facilities during the previous long weekend due to staff shortages.

Ford said hospitals and emergency rooms are feeling “heavy pressure right now” but also said surgeries are “nearly 90% pre-pandemic” and nine out of 10 people who go to emergency rooms are “getting help.” within health parameters.

“We are doing our best for the healthcare system,” Ford said, saying the province is working to add more internationally trained nurses and has already added 760 of them to the system.

WATCH | Ford responds to criticism of the province’s health care:

Ontario premier speaks out against health critics Duration 1:38 Ontario Premier Doug Ford, citing a global health challenge, defended his government’s plan to tackle the high blood pressure faced by hospitals and emergency rooms in this exchange with CityNews reporter Richard Southern.

This is the first time in weeks that Ford has answered questions amid the ongoing health care workforce crisis and educator contract negotiations.

Burnout and sickness among healthcare workers, exacerbated by an influx of people seeking treatment that was previously delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has forced some hospitals to limit services and temporarily close their emergency departments.

Opposition MPs say government is missing

At a press conference on Tuesday morning, Ontario Liberal MPs John Fraser and Dr. Adil Shamji said Health Minister Sylvia Jones and the Prime Minister are missing as the health sector faces unprecedented levels of pressure.

“For months, nurses, doctors and frontline healthcare workers have been alerting the Ford government to the crisis we are now experiencing in our hospitals,” Frazier said.

“The situation is very serious, this situation is very serious. The problem is that we do not have enough people to provide the necessary care. Nurses are leaving the profession twice as fast as usual, and it’s not slowing down.”

Ford said at a press conference on Wednesday that other provinces are also experiencing this pressure, and again called for more funding from the federal government, although an April report from the Ontario Financial Reporting Authority on financial results for the first year of the pandemic showed that total program spending on people in the province in 2020 were the lowest in Canada with the lowest healthcare spending.

“This problem is not unique to Ontario,” Ford said.

No obligation to repeal Bill 124

Nursing groups, hospital leaders and other healthcare professionals and activists say burnout after more than two years on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 and lack of adequate compensation has led people to leave the profession en masse.

Many nurses point to Bill 124 as a major source of concern, saying that legislation limiting public sector wage increases to one percent a year for three years has devalued their work.

Ford noted that the provisions were expiring and would not apply to their next contract negotiations, but still didn’t say he would cancel it, adding that the government had offered the nurses a $5,000 bonus.

When asked Wednesday if he was willing to pay them more, Ford said the award was a “thank you” and no one thinks more about the world of nurses and other healthcare professionals than he does.