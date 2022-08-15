New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Ford Mustang is iconic, but may soon become legendary.

Ford launched a social media promotion in June asking people to submit potential names for a new black accent appearance package that will soon be offered on the Mustang.

The pony car is currently available with a black accent package that includes black Mustang badges and black aluminum wheels along with a black grille, roof, spoiler and mirror caps.

A Ford spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the new package will be different, but did not provide full details.

The automaker received 25,000 entries before it stopped accepting suggestions and has since narrowed it down to four, and wants to hear from fans again on social media before making a final decision.

Finalists include the self-explanatory Night Pony, Shadow Stallion and Shadow Mare, as well as one with a connection that requires some knowledge of classic history: Alastor.

The name has had many uses over the millennia, including avenging demons and spirits, but one related to the mustang.

It was the name of one of the horses that pulled the chariot of the Greek god Hades when he abducted Persephone, daughter of Zeus, and brought her back to the underworld to become his bride.

Other horses were named Orphaneus, Aethon and Nycteus, none of which made the final cut for the competition.

Ford has not revealed an exact date for announcing the winner, and no name of the front-runner has been hinted at.

The company recently filed a trademark for the name Dark Horse, which could be used for Red Herring or something else, but has yet to do the same for any of the four finalists.

Whatever it’s called, the new black Mustang will soon be overshadowed by the new next-generation 2024 Mustang, which will debut at the Detroit Auto Show in September.