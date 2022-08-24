New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The United States may soon be disconnected from Ford Transit Connect.

Automotive News reports that Ford has scrapped plans to move production of the minivan from Spain to Mexico next year and will not offer it for sale in the US after 2023.

The minivan, available in commercial and passenger models starting around $30,000, is currently imported from Ford’s factory in Valencia, Spain, while the automaker has begun building the next-generation model alongside the Ford Maverick at its Hermosillo, Mexico plant. Next year is the Bronco Sport.

Both the Maverick and the Bronco Sport achieved huge sales for Ford, but production was limited due to supply chain constraints.

Test Drive: The 2022 Ford Maverick is an affordable small truck… in a good way

Ford has not officially announced the decision and said it will not comment on future production.

Ford began selling the Transit Connect cargo model in the US in 2009, two years after discontinuing the Freestar minivan, and added a Transit Connect wagon passenger version in 2011.

The Transit Connect got a complete redesign in 2014 and sales topped 50,000 in 2015, but fell to around 26,000 last year.

The 2022 Ford e-Transit van debuts with a 126-mile range

That’s still enough to beat its most direct competitor, the Ram ProMaster City.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Ford will continue to offer the larger, Kansas City-built Transit van, now available as the all-electric E-Transit.