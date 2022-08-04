New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ford is going to sow something wild.

The automaker recently filed a VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) Decoder Its 2023 trucks and SUVs have been identified by the Bronco6G.com fan forum with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The document explains where the vehicle was manufactured and what all the letters and numbers are on each VIN, including the equipment that comes from the factory.

It also lists specific trim levels for each model, in this case the previously announced F-150 Heritage Edition and the as-yet-unconfirmed Bronco and Bronco Sport models of the same name.

But there is one mysterious inclusion, and it makes the automotive world twirl its collective mustache at the thought.

This is the Bronco Oats, listed as a two-door with an advanced 4×4 system shared with many extreme off-roading models such as the Wildtrack and Badlands.

Oates is only a proper name in English, shared by author Joyce Carol Oates and musician John Oates of Hall and Oates fame, and has no obvious etymology that brings to mind a rugged SUV.

John Oates actually has a trademark on the name for musical use and a logo with his signature bushy moustache.

Ford, however, recently trademarked “OTX” for SUVs and off-road vehicles, which sounds vaguely like Oates if you sound out the letters.

Ford isn’t doing that, and is keeping quiet on the subject for now, but with the 2023 model year vehicles fast approaching, the Bronco Oats may soon be ready to rock … crawl.