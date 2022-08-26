type here...
For young Muslim hockey players, Nazem Qadri changes the game

Nazem Kadri (left) poses for her first hockey photo in London, Ontario in 1996. On the right, he lifts the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche won the NHL title in June. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Stanley Cup winner Nazem Qadri is a role model for thousands of Muslim children playing hockey in Canada, but things were different when he first started playing the sport in the 1990s.

“When I grew up watching the NHL, I didn’t see anyone who looked like me or had a resemblance to my past,” said Kadri, 31, who grew up in London, Ontario and is one of five children born to Lebanese parents. .

Things are beginning to change that London’s Muslim community will be celebrating on Saturday when Qadri brings home the Stanley Cup.

I always told my teachers that I was going to the NHL. They just told me to keep doing my homework.– Nazem Kadri

Qadri, now signed by the Calgary Flames, is considered the first Muslim player to win the Cup. He did it with the Colorado Avalanche in June when the NHL team beat the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Showcasing the young Nazem, Kadri’s father Sameer admits he’s a longtime Montreal Canadiens fan, but he’s now the first to root for his son’s team. (Presented by Samir Kadri)

“Every time you can be the first to do something, it’s a real achievement,” said the center, who played for the Toronto Maple Leafs before joining Colorado. “This one will go into the history books, which is very special to me and very cool.

“I used to tell my teachers that I was going to the NHL,” he recalled in an interview with CBC News. “They just told me to keep doing my homework.”

Tomorrow, Qadri opens a communal parade at London’s Muslim mosque, a place that remains dear to his heart.

“I have been going there since I was a child,” Kadri said. “Friday prayers were obviously something we participated in.”

Qadri, shown as a teenager, is the only son of five children born in London, Ontario to a Lebanese family. (Presented by Samir Kadri)

For the Muslim community in London, having something to celebrate is a blessing. They are still trying to deal with a truck attack on a Muslim family in June 2021 when they went out for an evening stroll. Police say the incident was motivated by hatred. The man accused of murder and terrorism is expected to stand trial next year.

Kadri spent his junior hockey career with the Kitchener Rangers and then the London Knights before being drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2009. (Presented by Samir Kadri)

Hockey has more variety

Kadri’s achievements are highly regarded by the hockey community in London.

“He really proved that anyone can do anything,” said 12-year-old Ahmed Tassi of the London Junior Knights U-12 Triple A team. Ahmed’s family is also Lebanese and Muslim.

Now everything is changing in small hockey, said a young player who dreams of getting into the NHL.

  • As envisioned by Nazem Kadri, the Muslim community of London, Ontario will play a major role in the celebration of the Stanley Cup.

“Many of them have different skin colors and different beliefs, and even after the game you can hear them talking to their families in different languages,” he said.

Kadri stressed that variety in the game is important.

“This is something special for me,” he said. “Production [the sport] various.”

Nazem, pictured with his father Samir, says: “I used to tell my teachers all the time that I was going to the NHL. They just told me to keep doing my homework.” (Presented by Samir Kadri)

Kadri’s dad, Samir, also noted how the face of the sport is changing.

“I think the number of people who sign up for hockey is definitely higher,” said Samir, who is a longtime Montreal Canadiens fan but is a fan of every team his son plays on.

“I think that’s one of the things that Nazem was able to do. For anyone who is not Muslim or brown, I think it shows that we are normal, we are just like you. We can all get along and enjoy it. great sport.”

  • Opinion

    When Nazem Kadri lifted the Stanley Cup, he lifted an entire community with him.

However, throughout his career, Kadri has been subjected to racist threats on social media, which he largely ignores.

“This is what it is at the moment,” he said. It’s more their problem than mine.

Overall, Kadri believes that hockey is becoming more inclusive overall, but admitted, “There will always be ignorant people.”

London morning9:55The Stanley Cup is coming to London

Stanley Cup winner NHL player Nazim Kadri will bring the Stanley Cup to London on Saturday. Nazim and his father Samir tell London Morning why Nazim wants to involve London’s Muslim community in the celebration.

