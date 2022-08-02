New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: A group working to elect more Republican women to Congress is spending nearly $1 million on an ad campaign in Iowa and Texas urging voters to back three GOP lawmakers in their state who are pushing to increase U.S. energy production to lower gas prices.

Winning for Women, a PAC that advances conservative values, is placing ad buys in the Iowa cities of Davenport and Cedar Rapids and Harlingen, Texas. The lawmakers representing those districts are respectively GOP Reps. Marianette Miller Meeks, Ashley Hinson and Myra Flores.

The ads, each titled “Pushing Back,” are designed to encourage Americans to support their congresswomen as they work for them. Biden urged the administration To restore domestic energy production through pressure campaigns and congressional action.

According to the Labor Department, inflation hit a new four-decade high in June as the cost of daily necessities hurt. Gasoline, on average, is 59.9% higher than a year ago and 11.2% higher than the price in May.

Will the United States enter a recession?

However, White House officials have been quick to shirk responsibility for the price hikes, at various times blaming COVID-19, the supply chain crisis and Russia’s attack on Ukraine. At the same time, administration officials highlighted a nearly 50 percent drop in gasoline prices last month.

Additionally, GDP shrank 0.9% on an annualized basis in the three months from April to June, the Commerce Department said in its first reading of data last week.

The Biden administration has rejected the traditional definition of a recession, two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, the Commerce Department reports.

In the PAC’s ads, the female GOP lawmakers supported promised to increase US domestic energy production to lower gas prices and stimulate the economy.

Hinson introduced a bipartisan bill in March to lower the cost of biofuels and is one of the leading lawmakers on the issue; Meanwhile, Miller-Meeks argued in favor of making E15 available year-round, which she says she supports. American energy independence.

Flores, who recently flipped a traditionally Democratic-held seat in Texas, questioned the Biden administration’s decision to ship oil reserves abroad amid the ongoing energy crisis.

“Liberals in Washington have attacked American energy, now gas prices are higher than ever. Pipelines are denied. Permits are revoked,” Wining For Women ads say.

“But Congresswoman Myra Flores is fighting back. She’s pushing to restart American energy production. Myra Flores’ plan will lower the price of gas and ease pressure on family budgets,” the ad script said.

“Every time voters fill up their car, they’re reminded that liberal legislators passed policies that raised the price of gas to record highs,” said Annie Dickerson, chair and founder of Winning for Women. “Congresswomen Flores, Hinson and Miller-Meeks are fighting to reopen American energy production and help families across the country.”

Winning for Women has raised more than $11 million so far this cycle and is working to seek “support for sensible energy policies.”

