type here...
TOP STORIES For Ukrainians abroad, the war also meant the flowering...
TOP STORIES

For Ukrainians abroad, the war also meant the flowering of identity

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


The war, she said, changed everything. “Many in the world began to admire the courage of the Ukrainians who stayed and fought. It kind of changed people’s attitude towards them from outsiders in Europe to “one of us”.

Ms Samoylenko said she has always been proud to be a Ukrainian “success story”, having her own gymnastics club and a job as an instructor. She had invited Ukrainian gymnasts to give lessons in Italy even before the war, but now, according to her, the interest has grown, and the perspective has generally changed.

“Now when you say ‘Ukrainian’, you don’t have to think about ‘guardians’ but about people who protect themselves with their own hands,” she said. “The image has changed.”

Marina Shutyuk, 25, who was born in Ukraine but has lived in Italy for more than 10 years, has a strong desire to show off her national pride. Now she finds herself in her embroidered Ukrainian shirts at her family’s hotel, where she works as a receptionist. Before the war, she rarely did this, usually she celebrated religious holidays together with other Ukrainians.

Shirts are “starting to come into fashion,” she says.

Ms. Shutyuk also joined the Ukrainian association in Verona, created by Ms. Sorina, who said that the increase in the population of Ukraine contributes to an increase in the number of cultural centers, services and events focused on this community.

According to her, the perception of people outside the Ukrainian community is also changing.

“Before, when you said you were Ukrainian, you were told, ‘My grandmother’s assistant is also Ukrainian,’” Ms Sorina says. Now they look at you with respect.

Previous articleHow monkeypox became a public health emergency
Next article‘Hard Knocks’ 2022 premiere: How to watch Detroit Lions coach Don Campbell’s HBO debut

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The Wisconsin primary could shape the election in a key battleground

Madison, Wis. (AP) - Voters will choose a Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin On Tuesday, former...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Corrections: August 9, 2022

INTERNATIONALSunday's article about security concerns over fighting over a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine misspelled the name...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

‘Hard Knocks’ 2022 premiere: How to watch Detroit Lions coach Don Campbell’s HBO debut

DETROIT – It's one of the signs that the NFL regular season is right around the corner.The Fans...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

For Ukrainians abroad, the war also meant the flowering of identity

The war, she said, changed everything. “Many in the world began to admire the courage of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

The Wisconsin primary could shape the election in a key battleground

Madison, Wis. (AP) - Voters will choose...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Corrections: August 9, 2022

INTERNATIONALSunday's article about security concerns over fighting over...
Read more
- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

TOP STORIES

Corrections: August 9, 2022

INTERNATIONALSunday's article about security concerns over fighting over...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

How monkeypox became a public health emergency

printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

Ukraine disowned the Olympic champion who skated in Russia

When Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

Hippo Fiona got a little brother

printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News