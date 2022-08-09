type here...
For Ukrainians abroad, the war also meant the flowering of identity

By printveela editor

The war, she said, changed everything. “Many in the world began to admire the courage of the Ukrainians who stayed and fought. It kind of changed people’s attitude towards them from outsiders in Europe to “one of us”.

Ms Samoylenko said she has always been proud to be a Ukrainian “success story”, having her own gymnastics club and a job as an instructor. She had invited Ukrainian gymnasts to give lessons in Italy even before the war, but now, according to her, the interest has grown, and the perspective has generally changed.

“Now when you say ‘Ukrainian’, you don’t have to think about ‘guardians’ but about people who protect themselves with their own hands,” she said. “The image has changed.”

Marina Shutyuk, 25, who was born in Ukraine but has lived in Italy for more than 10 years, has a strong desire to show off her national pride. Now she finds herself in her embroidered Ukrainian shirts at her family’s hotel, where she works as a receptionist. Before the war, she rarely did this, usually she celebrated religious holidays together with other Ukrainians.

Shirts are “starting to come into fashion,” she says.

Ms. Shutyuk also joined the Ukrainian association in Verona, created by Ms. Sorina, who said that the increase in the population of Ukraine contributes to an increase in the number of cultural centers, services and events focused on this community.

According to her, the perception of people outside the Ukrainian community is also changing.

“Before, when you said you were Ukrainian, you were told, ‘My grandmother’s assistant is also Ukrainian,’” Ms Sorina says. Now they look at you with respect.

