For the second year in a row, Canada defeated the USA to win gold at the Women’s World Hockey Championship

HERNING, Denmark – Brian Jenner scored two goals in the second period and Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the United States in the Women’s World Hockey Championship final on Sunday.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 20 saves for Canada, which won gold in its third major international event in a year.

Abby Roque scored for the Americans and Nicole Hensley stopped 17 shots and scored in the loss.

Canada beat the US 3-2 in overtime in Calgary just over a year ago at the World Championship, which was held until August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in the Olympic women’s hockey final in Beijing in February.

Don’t Miss: Sign up to get sports news and features delivered to your inbox

Both Canada and the US return 18 players from their Olympic rosters. The Americans seemed to grasp the lineup changes quicker than Canada.

The US went into the final undefeated, including a 5-2 victory over Canada in the preliminary round, with a plus-47 goal differential compared to Canada’s plus-22.

In addition to moving the puck faster and cleaner than in the loss to the US, Canada also defended more solidly in the box between and below the faceoff dots.

Trailing 2-1, the U.S. came close to pulling even on a pair of power-play chances in the third period, and Hensley was on fire in the final minute as he attempted an extra attack.

However, Desbiens shut the US down in the third period when Canada was outshot 12-6.

Canada and the US have met in the final in all but one World Championship since the inaugural tournament in Ottawa in 1990. Canada lost to hosts Finland in the 2019 semifinals.

Canada took a 2-0 lead 84 seconds into Jenner’s goals before Roque made it 2-1 with his fourth power-play goal of the tournament at 19:39 of the second period.

Amanda Kessel drew Canadian defenders and Desbiens to her side and threaded a goal-mouth pass to an unchecked Roque to score.

Jenner’s nine goals at the Winter Olympics in February equaled a tournament record, but the veteran had not scored at the World Championships until Saturday’s semifinal win over Switzerland.

Jenner beat Hensley with a wrist shot from below the faceoff dot for the power-play goal at 10:54. Jenner scored her first from the same area, but from a sharper angle.

She collected Marie-Philippe Poulin’s pass at the high boards and tied Hensley with a low shot at 9:30.

Canada outshot the US 5-2 in a goal-free first period and went 0-for-2 on the power play.

US forward Alex Carpenter hit the crossbar three minutes from time.

The 2023 women’s championship will be held in a yet-to-be-announced city in Canada, followed by the US in 2024.

Canada and the United States will also be involved in a seven-game rivalry series this winter.

The International Ice Hockey Federation introduced a top-tier women’s championship in 2022, the same year as the first Olympic Games, to encourage federations to invest more sustainably in women’s hockey.

Earlier on Sunday, Natalie Mlinkova scored twice as the Czech Republic defeated Switzerland 4-2 in the bronze medal game. It was the first medal for the Czechs at the women’s worlds.

After three scoreless periods and overtime, Japan defeated Finland in a penalty shootout. Japan finished fifth with the win – its best finish at the tournament – and will play in Group A in 2023. Finland finished sixth, its lowest ever.