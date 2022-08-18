For the first time in 75 years, the world’s smallest sea turtle nests in Louisiana.

Enlarge this image switch title Office of Coastal Protection and Restoration/AP

NEW ORLEANS – Global smallest and endangered sea turtles officials said on Wednesday that they hatched in the wilds of Louisiana for the first time in more than 75 years.

“Louisiana was largely written off as a breeding ground for sea turtles decades ago, but this designation demonstrates why. barrier island recovery is so important,” Chip Kline, chairman of the Louisiana Coastal Recovery and Protection Authority, said in a press release.

Crews monitoring the Chandeleur Islands – a chain 50 miles (80 km) east of New Orleans – to help develop a restoration project found footprints of females going to and from nests and hatchlings leaving the nest.

The first footprints were discovered by the birdwatching team “before the sea turtle nesting season had really begun,” said Matthew Weigel, manager of coastal exploration for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

After this team brought in a picture of a sea turtle crawling, the two agencies began weekly flights over the island to find more. Weigel said he and Todd Baker, from the restoration agency, were walking between the two they spotted from the plane on July 29 when they came across the cub tracks on the beach.

“There was a high five,” he said. They followed those tracks back to the nest they didn’t know about. There they found two tiny, newly emerged turtles, which they followed back to the beach.

Weigel said aerial photography revealed 52 sets of tracks that experts identified as Kemp’s ridley, though some were “false crawls” when there were no nests.

“The critically endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle has returned to nest on the Chandeleur Islands, highlighting the need to protect this sensitive habitat so it can remain home to marine and coastal wildlife in the future,” said Beth Lowell, Vice President of the United States. States of the environmental non-profit organization Oceana.

Louisiana agencies said endangered sea turtles also nest on Chandeliers, which is part of the country’s second-oldest national wildlife sanctuary called the Breton National Wildlife Refuge.

Loggerhead nests discovered in 2015 in Grand Isle, about 70 miles (112 km) southwest of the Chandeleurs, were the first confirmed sea turtle nests in Louisiana in more than 30 years, according to the statement.

All six sea turtle species found in US waters are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Tens of thousands of Kemp’s ridleys, which grow to about 2 feet (0.6 meters) in length, once nested in Mexico, but there were only about 250 in the 1980s, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Wednesday’s announcement came less than two weeks after officials reported the the first sea turtle nest since 2018 on the Mississippi mainland.

This place in Pass Christian Harbor is about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of the Chandeleurs, the easternmost part of Louisiana. The chain has been devastated by erosion, tropical storms including Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the BP oil spill in 2010.

The two agencies have been keeping a close eye on the islands since May as part of an effort to rebuild the islands with money raised from the oil spill.

Finding nesting sea turtles will help preserve and improve sea turtle habitat, officials say.

According to NOAA, most of Kemp’s Ridley nests are located along the western Gulf of Mexico, 95% of them in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico. “Random nesting has been recorded in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama,” says a website dedicated to the species.

Young Kemp’s Ridleys feed in the estuaries of Louisiana. The press release said that many species of sea turtles congregate around the Chandeleur Islands, feeding in and around the state’s only seagrass meadows.

“It is well known that the Chandeleur Islands are key habitats for many important species; however, with the recent discovery of a successful hatching of the Kemp Ridley sea turtle, the value of the islands to the region has increased,” said the Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries. Jack Montuse said.

The press release says additional nests may be discovered on the Chandeleur Islands as monitoring continues and chicks emerge. The nesting season peaks in June and July, and it takes 50 to 60 days for the eggs to hatch.