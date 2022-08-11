For Palestinian prisoners, the hunger strike is a battle of stomachs

DURA, West Bank. In an Israeli prison where Qayyed al-Fasfos spent nine months without charge or trial, a handwritten book hidden from the guards offered some clues about a possible exit.

The Strike Experience is a personal account of a Palestinian prisoner’s hunger strike, providing information to would-be imitators, such as Mr. al-Fasfos, who plan to use what they consider the most effective weapon to secure their freedom.

“We consider this a battle, but you are fighting with your stomach,” said Mr. al-Fasfos, a 33-year-old Palestinian accountant who went on a 131-day hunger strike last year.