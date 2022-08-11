For Palestinian prisoners, the hunger strike is a battle of stomachs

DURA, West Bank. In an Israeli prison where Qayyed al-Fasfos spent nine months without charge or trial, a handwritten book hidden from the guards offered some clues about a possible exit.
The Strike Experience is a personal account of a Palestinian prisoner’s hunger strike, providing information to would-be imitators, such as Mr. al-Fasfos, who plan to use what they consider the most effective weapon to secure their freedom.
“We consider this a battle, but you are fighting with your stomach,” said Mr. al-Fasfos, a 33-year-old Palestinian accountant who went on a 131-day hunger strike last year.
A weakened Mr. al-Fasfos was released on 5 December and carried out on a stretcher as he returned home to the Israeli-occupied West Bank town of Dura, where cheering crowds cheered him as the victor in a recurring battle between Palestinian prisoners and Israel.
The Palestinians, living under Israeli occupation and military rule, have few means to deal with the imbalance of power between the two sides. After the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, when Israel occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and Gaza, Israel imprisoned thousands of Palestinians, many of whom were political proof.
To fight back, many of these detainees went on a hunger strike, a tactic long used by desperate prisoners around the world, in places like Guantanamo Bay, Cuba or Northern Ireland.
The hunger strikes have left the Israeli authorities in a difficult position, as they are largely unable to act against the prisoners or prevent public distribution of images of emaciated strikers. This rallied support among the Palestinians and provoked criticism of Israel from around the world. including the United Nations. The fate of one hunger striker was discussed as part of a deal to end the short-lived conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in Gaza over the weekend.
“Israel always claims to be fighting against people who are militants,” Mr. al-Fasfos said, “but when he fights a prisoner and he fights hunger, it puts them in a difficult position.”
According to Palestinian human rights groups, there are currently about 500 Palestinian prisoners under administrative detention. Israel has not released information about the number of detainees and what they are accused of, saying that administrative detentions are necessary to prevent attacks on its citizens.
Palestinian prisoners have long responded to hunger strikes, either collectively in dozens or hundreds, or individually to protest prison conditions and basic amenities, or to protest the indefinite detention itself.
“Hunger strikes in the Palestinian prisoner movement have a very long history,” said Sahar Francis, director of Addameer, a Palestinian prisoner rights group.
Every improvement in “prison conditions was achieved after a collective hunger strike, especially in the early years,” Ms. Francis said. “To guarantee the mattresses they were forced to use hunger strikes, for the pen they were starving, almost everyone.”
Based on years of prisoner experience, sometimes described in books like the one Mr. al-Fasfos read, individual strikes can now go on for more than 100 days, prolonging dangerous standoffs between prisoners and prison authorities. Strikers consume only water, often with small amounts of salt and sugar.
In January, the 141-day hunger strike of Hisham Abu Hawash, whom Israel accused of being involved in plans to attack Israelis, came close to igniting conflict between Israel and Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the main militant groups in the besieged Gaza Strip. The Islamic Jihad leader warned that if Mr. Abu Hawash dies, his group will consider it an assassination of Israel and will retaliate. Mr. Abu Hawash, a 41-year-old construction worker, eventually ended the strike after Israel agreed to release him.
Another administrative detainee, 40-year-old Khalil Awadeh, is currently on a hunger strike. Since March 3, he has gone over 150 days without food, ending a brief hiatus after 111 days when he was told he was granted a deal that never went through. Mr. Awadeh, whom Israel accuses of being involved in terrorist activities but has not been charged, is being held in a prison hospital. On Thursday, his lawyer said he was nothing more than skin and bones, and This was reported by the Israeli media. that the prison doctors had warned that he was at risk of brain damage.
As part of an agreement to end three days of airstrikes between Islamic Jihad in Gaza and Israel over the weekend, Islamic Jihad officials said the agreement was conditional on Mr. Awadeh’s release. But Israeli officials said they did not agree with his release.
The Israeli authorities have long been trying to stop the hunger strike.
In 2015, Israel’s parliament passed a law allowing the force-feeding of striking prisoners under extreme circumstances, over the objection of the country’s medical association, which called the practice torture. However, the Israeli Prison Service maintains that the law never came into force.
During a parliamentary debate on the bill, then-Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan called it a matter of national security.
“High-security prisoners have an interest in turning the hunger strike into a new type of suicide attack, through which they will threaten the State of Israel,” he said.
The Israel Prison Service, in response to written questions from The New York Times, said that the hunger strikes posed a danger to the health of prisoners and the security of the state, adding that it tried to “prevent hunger strikes altogether”, including “through various operational and intelligence means” .
Aida Tuma-Sliman, a member of parliament for Israel’s Palestinian minority, said such Israeli efforts were aimed at blowing up one of the few weapons held by the prisoners.
“They are afraid that the image of a democratic country that they represent to the world could be tarnished if one of the prisoners loses his life due to a hunger strike,” she said, referring to Israel.
In 2011, the 66-day strike by Hader Adnan, whom Israel accuses of being the leader of Islamic Jihad, helped usher in an era of individual hunger strikes to protest the practice of administrative detention.
Some of the tactics he used to put pressure on the Israeli authorities were adopted by other prisoners, including refusing to take supplements or vitamins and not undergoing medical examinations.
Sharing such experiences is crucial, he said, in order to highlight the importance of strikes to the Palestinian people and their resistance to Israeli occupation.
“These are weapons for our people and we need to maintain the quality of these weapons,” Mr. Adnan said in an interview.
Last year’s strike by Mr. al-Fasfos, an accountant, was the second time he had taken such drastic measures to protest being held without charge. The first strike in 2018 lasted 25 days. In both cases, he was placed under administrative arrest because Israel accused him of being a security risk.
“This sheds light on repressive practices,” Mr. al-Fasfos said. “Even if I died, I would consider it a victory, because in the end I got out of prison.”
Mr. al-Fasfos was also imprisoned in 2008 after being found guilty, among other things, of throwing an explosive device at a passing car. He was sentenced to three years.
For two weeks after Mr. al-Fasfos went on strike, guards brought him three meals a day, which he refused. On the 15th day, salt and sugar were brought to him, which fasting participants use to maintain electrolyte levels.
Mr. al-Fasfos took salt from his finger, mainly to drink more water, the taste of which he soon came to hate. By the end of the strike, he said, the water smelled like gasoline to him.
Mr al Fasphos is an amateur bodybuilder and his muscular physique has helped him go months without food. However, he soon began to suffer. First came the headaches. Around day 60, he could no longer walk. Bones and joints hurt. According to him, it seemed to him that his body was feeding on his organs.
“To be honest, the last 10 days have been very difficult,” he said. “I called my family and said I was preparing to die.”
After his release, he was called in for questioning by Israeli forces. He told them that if he was arrested again, he would go on another hunger strike.
“I will fight again,” he said, sitting in the living room of his home in Dura, dressed in black jeans and a leather jacket.
His wife, Hala Nummora, 30, looked at her husband.
“I can’t see him go through this again – I saw death in his eyes,” she said. “I told him never to do that again.
Myra Novek as well as Yazbek error provided a report from Jerusalem and Gabby Sobelman from Rehovot, Israel.