For one rape victim, new abortion bans bring back old painful memories

SANTA FE, New Mexico. This summer, when Elaine heard the news of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who became pregnant as a result of rape and had to leave the state to have an abortion, it was hard to look away.

“I knew this would happen,” she said. “I knew it was only a matter of time before someone like me was on the news. And that the doctor will announce the consequences of these laws.”

That doctor was Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist from Indiana. Bernard’s story of a young patient who was unable to have an abortion at home in Ohio after prohibition went into effect there drew backlash from conservative leaders. Without providing evidence, Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita questioned the doctor’s credibility and threatened to investigate.

It’s a question of time

For Elaine, the story took her back to 1969 when she was an 11-year-old girl growing up in Amarillo, Texas. Elaine, the youngest of five children in a large Catholic family, describes herself then as a “tomboy” who loved sports and rode her bike.

“I walked miles and miles and miles barefoot,” she said. “I was precocious. Actually, I was a cool clown.”



toggle signature Contributed by Elaine

Elaine, now 65 and living in New Mexico, asked us to call her by her middle name only because she fears her family may face backlash for sharing a story from her childhood.

Elaine says that one night in early 1969 she was lying in bed in the room she shared with her older sister when their bedroom door suddenly opened early in the morning. A man made his way into the room, climbed into her bed and began to rape her, threatening to kill her if she did not remain silent. This went on for what “seemed like an eternity”.

Finally Sister Elaine woke up. That’s when she says that “everything opened up” when her sister kicked the rapist out of the house. The rest of the family was awakened by Elaine’s scream.

“I know the police were there, but I don’t remember much about them that night,” Elaine says. “[My mom] called our family doctor, he met us at the hospital and examined me.”

It was the same doctor who took her 11 years ago.

In a police report dated January 15, 1969, 2:58 a.m., Elaine and her family recounted these events to the Amarillo police. The report reviewed by NPR describes the assailant as a white male in his 20s and 30s.

He was never caught. But the trauma of that night would stay with Elaine, in her mind and body, long after that. One of her sisters later told her that when Elaine returned home that night, she began to sing while bathing.

“Knowing what I know now, I think that’s a pretty good indicator that I was dissociative – which I tested.”



When the unthinkable ceases to be “theoretical”

Elaine says she was in the early stages of puberty and didn’t know what to look out for after being raped. But her mother was paying attention. A few weeks later, around the time of Elaine’s 12th birthday in April, her mother said they needed to go back to the doctor.

“My mom just said, ‘You know, we have to solve some problems down there,’” says Elaine.

At the time, she did not understand what was happening. But now, as a retired pharmacist, she admits the doctor performed a common procedure called dilatation and curettage, or D&C, that can be used to terminate a pregnancy.

“What I remember about it is the pain,” she says. “My anesthesia squeezed my mother’s hand.”

Elaine says her mother explained what happened a few years later, when she was about 16, in more detail.

“I just said, ‘Thank you,'” she says. “There was no doubt that it was the right thing to do. No questions. And I’m so grateful that I had a mother and a doctor to get me out of it.”

Reflecting on it now, Elaine says she’s grateful for how her “very Catholic” mother, who died in 2010, handled the deadlock. She says she understands that some people have strong moral objections to abortion. But to them she says, “I’m here to tell you that in that situation you would throw your religion away in half a second. It’s easy to say what other people should do when it’s theoretical.”



Decades later, remembering

She says she couldn’t fully come to terms with the trauma she suffered over the years – after she became a mother and saw her own daughter turn 11.

“A big part of my grief was that I really realized what it was like for my mother to go through something like this,” says Elaine.

Elaine had been in treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder for several years. She says she’s sharing her story now because she wants to make it clear that these situations happen even if people don’t want to think about them.

“I think a big part of the reason we’re seeing these draconian laws is because it’s been 50 years since Caviar“Several generations have grown up, and enough people in today’s society don’t remember what it was like. … They don’t remember.”

In 1969, abortion was illegal in Texas, except to save the life of a pregnant woman, as it is now. Several more states are introducing abortion bans this week in response to a Supreme Court decision this summer. Rowe vs. Wadewhich legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.. Some prohibitions, including those in Tennessee and Ohio, do not include exceptions for rape or incest. Doctors who perform illegal abortions often face jail time.

While the rape itself was extensively documented by Amarillo police at the time, no such record of Elaine’s abortion appears to exist. Her doctor died decades ago. And abortions were often performed in secret, says historian Leslie Reagan, author of When Abortion Was a Crime. She says that people who had the resources or connections could sometimes find doctors who would discreetly suggest the procedure if the doctor felt it was warranted.

“Something like this, when the patient knows the doctor, the doctor knows the patient and the family – they could be very sympathetic in this situation, which means they would do it,” she says. “I’m guessing he probably never wrote anything about it – because why would he?”

NPR spoke to two family members who say they’ve heard about the rape for years, including one who most recently discussed abortion.

Reagan says that what is happening now is very much like a repetition of the past.

“This is the result – this will be one of the results,” Reagan says. “Other results are that some people go all the way through pregnancy and have babies and are forced to have babies.”



Stop injury

Elaine sometimes thinks about what would have happened without her family doctor if she had been forced to continue her pregnancy as a sixth grader still reeling from the trauma of being raped.

“Probably, I would be sent somewhere to give birth,” she says. “But for me – 4ft 10in, 100lbs – that would be a guaranteed C-section, no question. And the thought of it is just disgusting.”

Now that three grown children have left home and she lives with her husband high on a hill overlooking the mountains around Santa Fe, Elaine says she feels compelled to speak up – for girls like her who can’t.

“What these kids need first is for it to end – they need the trauma to stop,” she said.

Elaine says that if she could say anything to Dr. Bernard’s 10-year-old patient, it would be a very simple message:

“It wasn’t your fault. It was a bad, bad person who did this to you. And you will have many people who love you who will help you get through it. be okay.”