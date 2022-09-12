For new US Open champ Carlos Alcaraz, the hunt for Grand Slam titles has just begun | opinion

A body cannot match the offensive shotmaking and creativity of Roger Federer, the compassion and mental strength of Rafael Nadal, and the superhuman speed and endurance of Novak Djokovic.

But while they have 19-year-old Spanish tennis phenom Carlos Alcaraz now reigning as the new No. 1, the rules clearly don’t apply. And by the time he’s done, he may have rethought everything about what greatness looks like.

Although Alcaraz has moved up the rankings this year, winning major tournament titles and starting to beat some of those giants, it’s fair to wonder if the hype is too much. Winning Grand Slams is the norm in tennis, and the past two decades of Big Three dominance have sometimes brutally exposed that talent is not enough to reach the finish line at even one of these tournaments, much less do it 20 times. It’s impossible to know if anyone can do it until it’s done.

But on Sunday, when Alcaraz got his hands on the US Open trophy for the first time after defeating Norway’s Kaspar Rudd, there was no sense of relief or surprise. Instead, it looked like a scenario we’re sure to see play out many more times over the next 15 years.

US Open: Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title with the win over Roode

With generations of players coming and going and unable to break through the physical and mental wall that Federer, Nadal and Djokovic erected around the Grand Slams, it’s natural to be pessimistic about the future of men’s tennis at the end of their prime.

And just as their dominance begins to wane, here comes something entirely new: a generational talent who combines the best of all three while playing with charisma, flair and an unwavering belief that he can make any shot at any time.

In his matches at the US Open, which lasted 23 hours and 39 minutes, Alcaraz showed what new-age tennis looks like and the level that his contemporaries and younger challengers must reach to win these events. It wasn’t easy for any of them.

Obviously, Alcaraz has a long way to go for his accomplishments to match what the Big Three have done. and the No. in ATP history. There are many variables that will determine whether that’s possible, including his health and ability to withstand hunger, which would make him the first teenager to reach No. 1.

But in many ways, Alcaraz has already overcome the hardest part of the process because what he did in New York is no longer possible.

Back in the 1980s and early 1990s, tennis players’ timetables were very different. It’s not uncommon for teenagers to win Grand Slams, but players rarely compete in their 30s.

Over the past two decades, the entire career window has changed as the game has become more demanding, especially in the best-of-five-set format used by the Grand Slams. Tennis has become a sport for grown men at their physical peak, young men who lack the stamina and competitiveness to endure seven grueling matches are still underdeveloped. With advances in sports science allowing more experienced players to extend their careers, teenagers have had a significant impact on the tour in recent times.

Alcaraz, however, kept to a very different timetable than the rest. He won his first ITF-level event at 16, his first Challenger Tour event at 17 and his first ATP title at 18. He starts 2022 ranked 32nd in the world, aiming to crack the top 10. the year

But by the time he won the biggest non-Slam events on the calendar, the Miami Open in March and the Madrid Open in May, it was clear something else was afoot.

A child invented this game.

It’s not just about Alcaraz hitting the ball hard out of the ground. Not only does he run fast, but he’s also capable of contorting his body in defense and breaking away winners at ridiculous angles. It’s not just his willingness to come forward to the net and finish points, or use his creativity and hit scary drop shots.

In the end, all of this is unteachable: when the moment is big, he plays well.

“In the third set, it was close to going in my favor,” Rudd said, adding that Alcaraz needed to save two set points in the final to reach a third-set tiebreaker, which he eventually won. “He played really well in those points. We’ve seen it many times before, he steps up when he needs to. When it’s close, he takes great shots.

That was the story of Alcaraz’s tournament, as he had no choice but to move past Marin Cilic into the fourth round when he fell down a break in the fifth set, or to come back from the brink against Janic Sinner in 5-hours. , to survive a 15-minute marathon or a brilliant shotmaking attack from Francis Tiafoe in the semifinals.

But even that wasn’t too surprising. We’ve known for some time that Alcaraz has no real technical weakness in his game. As he beat Nadal and Djokovic in straight matches in Madrid, showing absolutely zero tentativeness or respect for their threatening presence, there was no doubt that he possessed the special quality needed to complete a Grand Slam title.

It’s not a matter of if, but when. Now, how many is that?

Time will tell, but the transition from the Big Three to the Alcaraz era appears to be going smoothly. The US Open is just the beginning, and now it’s time to see him really take off.