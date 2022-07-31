For India’s efforts to ban single-use plastic, one state proposes a textbook

CHENNAI, India. Amul Vasudevan, a vegetable merchant in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu, thought she was going broke.

The state banned retailers from using single-use plastic bags, which were critical to her livelihood, because they were so cheap. She couldn’t afford to sell her merchandise in reusable cloth bags.

Tamil Nadu was not the first state in India to try to limit plastic pollution, but unlike others, it has relentlessly enforced its law. Ms. Vasudevan was repeatedly fined for using disposable bags.