Roberto Clemente’s story goes beyond baseball — which is why a new book series for kids launched from the Hispanic star profiles the star and highlights his life story for kids of all ages in English and Spanish.

This year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Clemente’s death in 1972 – a year of immense success for him, but also a sad one for his family and friends following his untimely death later that year.

In 1972 the star right fielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates won his 12th Golden Glove and had his 3,000th career hit.

After a devastating earthquake hit Nicaragua that year, Clemente — who was born in Puerto Rico — joined relief efforts to help people in need, according to multiple reports.

Clemente boarded a plane on New Year’s Eve to help get the supplies to their intended recipients.

However, according to various reports, the plane he chartered crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Rico on December 31, 1972. Clemente and four others died in the accident.

He is only 38 years old.

He gave back to others in a way that many did not realize or appreciate during his lifetime.

Clemente was the youngest of seven children – and as an adult, he gave back to others in a way that many in his lifetime did not realize or appreciate.

Among the items mentioned in his obituary: He was born on August 18, 1934 to Don Melchor Clemente and Louisa Walker.

“He loved spending time with his children and playing baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates … Survivors include mother Luisa Walker, father Dan Melchor Clemente brothers Andres Clemente, Justino Clemente and Osvaldo Clemente, sisters Rosa Oquendo and Anairis Clemente. wife Roba Vera and The children are Clemente Jr., Roberto Enrique Walker and Luis Roberto Walker.”

Claudia Romo Edelman, the creator of Hispanic Star, told Fox News Digital in a recent telephone interview that America is made up of stars and that “we Hispanics are among them,” the story of his life and the lives of many others.

Edelman was a humanitarian leader Hispanic heritage She lived and worked in Europe for 25 years before moving to the US eight years ago with her two children.

She is now on a mission to set the record straight about Latino Americans and showcase their contributions to the US.

Born in Mexico City, Mexico and founded the We Are All Human (WAAH) Foundation, Romo Edelman is based in New York City today. According to the organization’s website, the group aims to “reveal, elevate and celebrate the best in humanity.”

Coinciding with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month on September 15 (through October 15), a book series from Hispanic Star focuses on the contributions and achievements of Americans of Hispanic heritage.

Published by Roaring Brook Press, part of the Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, the series opens a window into the lives of many Americans who have contributed to our nation in many fields. Philanthropy, sports, arts and more .

“Hispanic Star: Roberto Clemente,” co-written with Sarah Echenique and illustrated by Manuel Gutierrez, was just published on September 6, 2022.

Romo Edelman said, “I want the Hispanic Star Series to be an inspiration and a source of pride for the next generation — and I want Hispanics to be recognized for the incredible contributions they make to this country,” she added.

Six initial books comprise the series.

“By the end of next year, there will be a boxed set — a collection of books to give away as gifts to children, schools, libraries — ideally allowing every Latino child access to their heroes,” Romo Edelman said.

Now, read an excerpt from the new book: ‘His Efforts Grow Bigger Than Himself’

From “Hispanic Star: Roberto Clemente”: Roberto used his amazing baseball skills and accomplishments to reach out to people.

Over time, many of his endeavors outgrew him.

Children learned to love baseball and other sports because of his passion for his own.

He inspired some to achieve what no one had done before.

He moved others to help people and make a difference “without wasting their time on this earth”.

How will you make the most of your time here?

from “Hispanic Star: Roberto Clemente,” Copyright 2022 by We Are All Human Foundation, Claudia Romo Edelman and Sarah E. Written by Echeniques and illustrated by Manuel Gutierrez, published by Roaring Brook Press. Used with permission.