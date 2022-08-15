New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Throughout this pandemic, I have led the effort to uncover the origins of this virus that has killed 6 million people worldwide.

Shockingly, with more than 1 million Americans killed and trillions of dollars spent, last Wednesday the first congressional inquiry into dangerous, virus-enhancing research into gain-of-function and its connection to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic took place.

Senate Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Expenditure Oversight The purpose of this hearing, as our name suggests, is to discuss the emerging threat posed by gain-of-function research.

We heard from a panel of three witnesses – Dr. Richard H. Ebright, Ph.D., laboratory director of the Waxman Institute of Microbiology, Dr. Steven Quay, MD, Ph.D., CEO at Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., and Dr. Kevin M. Esvelt, Ph.D., of the MIT Media Lab Assistant Professor of Media Arts & Sciences – All of them are exceptionally accomplished professionals in the scientific community. We are grateful for their work and we thank them for taking the time to appear before the committee.

As we discussed at the hearing, gain-of-function research is a controversial scientific research method that involves manipulating pathogens to give them a new dimension or ability to make viruses more contagious or dangerous to humans.

As Dr. Richard Ebright said at the hearing, “Research on the function of anxiety creates new health threats – health threats that did not exist in the past and may not have existed through natural pathways for tens, hundreds, or even thousands of years.”

Why in the world would we willingly create a more spreadable or more dangerous virus that has the potential to unleash a global pandemic that threatens millions of lives?

Dr. Stephen Quay explained that the goal of the Global Virome Project is to “collect 500,000 unknown viruses capable of infecting humans and bring them back to a laboratory near you. What could go wrong?”

Dr. Kevin Esvelt highlights exactly what can go wrong during a hearing. He said, “Scientists never imagined that these advances in technology … would allow a skilled terrorist to unleash more epidemics at once than could occur naturally in a century.”

We also learned during the hearing that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the President’s chief medical adviser, was lying to us – shocking, I know.

The three leading scientists all agreed that this was dangerous research. Two out of three said it was definitely a rewarding job. A third said it was dangerous research and should go before a committee.

Although Fauci said the NIH never funded for-profit research in Wuhan, it was reviewed and did not meet the definition set by the responsible Department of Health and Human Services’ P3CO review committee. To assess the risks & benefits of such research.

P3CO Committee was formed in 2017. This was after gain-of-function research funding was halted by the Obama administration in 2014 and only allowed to resume in 2017 due to this new committee review process.

We learned that the P3CO committee supposed to review these viruses is secretive. We do not know the names of the committee members. We have no records of their meetings. This is the most secret. Congress does not know. The public is not allowed to know.

We know they met three times and reviewed over three thousand for-profit research project proposals, none of which involved the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The problem with all of this is that Fauci unequivocally states that the NIH does not fund profit-function research in Wuhan, but how would he know since the P3CO committee never reviewed the research at the Wuhan lab?

We learned a lot from this hearing, but this is just the beginning.

Again we confirm that Fauci is not being honest with us. Yes, NIH funding-of-function research. Yes, it is dangerous. Yes, no one has vetted or reviewed the research.

While there still seems to be a significant lack of interest among Democrats, I’m sure every member of Congress can agree that we need stronger government oversight of how our tax dollars are used to create pandemic-capable viruses.

We may never know whether the pandemic emerged from a lab in Wuhan or occurred naturally, but the emergence of COVID-19 serves as a reminder that funding dangerous research conducted in a secretive and totalitarian country is dangerous and requires greater oversight. place