Wisconsin Democrats believe climate change is a bigger concern than inflation and the economy, according to a new poll of the state’s key midterms.

A new Marquette University poll released Wednesday found that a majority of Democratic voters in Wisconsin believe the climate is the most concerning issue, with 79% polling. Inflation is the sixth most relevant issue for Democrats, behind public schools, gun violence and abortion rights.

Registered voters are more concerned about the environment than inflation, despite reaching a 40-year high of 9.1% in June. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell for the second consecutive quarter in July, pushing the economy into a technical recession, driven by rising prices of consumer goods and gas.

For 91% of Republicans and 67% of independents in Wisconsin, inflation was the top concern. Climate change is the least pressing issue for Republicans.

Democrats have prioritized their climate agenda heading into the 2022 midterm elections, quickly passing a new climate and tax bill called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

President Joe Biden received a job approval rating of 40% among registered voters, with 55% disapproval in the Badger State. The president’s approval rating is unchanged from the June poll.

The poll found that Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes leads the Wisconsin Senate race by 7 percentage points with 51% support, while 44% support incumbent Senator Republican Ron Johnson. The results represent a dramatic shift in the state’s registered voters from a June poll in which Barnes received 46% support and Johnson 44%.

A spokesman for the Ron Johnson for Senate campaign responded to the poll in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, saying, “There were 56 public polls in the 2016 election cycle and 52 predicted a Russia Feingold victory. In 2022, voters will know. Lt. Gov. Barnes of the U.S. And the willingness to fundamentally transform the state: more spending, higher inflation, letting criminals out of prison and raising people’s taxes. And Ron Johnson will win again.”

In the Wisconsin gubernatorial race, polls show that 45% of registered voters support Democratic Governor Tony Evers and 43% support his GOP opponent Tim Michels. Independent candidate Joan Beglinger received 7% support.

Wisconsin’s primary election is held in early August, with the candidates who receive the most votes advancing to this fall’s midterm elections.

Marquette University Survey It was conducted from 10-15 August 2022 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.