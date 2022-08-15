For Biden, the chaotic retreat from Kabul was the turning point of his presidency

Toggle caption By Deputy Kohsar/AFP Getty Images

A year ago, US troops withdrew from Afghanistan, the messy end of America’s longest war — and a turning point in the Biden presidency, the moment his approval ratings plummeted and never fully recovered.

The White House plans to mark the anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan later this month. President Biden wants to recognize and honor US service members and allies who have served during two decades of war.

It’s a moment many Americans remember for the images of a crowd of desperate Afghans at the Kabul airport. Some chased the US Air Force plane, others hung as it took off – and tragically died. 13 American soldiers were killed in the suicide bombing.

“Every president has a crisis early in his tenure,” said John Gans, a former Pentagon official. Someone wrote About the White House in Wartime. “For the Biden administration, it was the beginning of a kind of litany that didn’t play out the way it would have on the whiteboard.”



After the turmoil in Kabul, Biden’s popularity plummeted

In the retreat, Biden’s approval rating plummeted — and his polls have remained in negative territory ever since.

Doug Sosnick, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton, said Afghanistan wasn’t the only one that started Biden’s fall from grace. Covid-19 had escalated and inflation had started to pick up.

But Sosnick says the withdrawal from Afghanistan really hurt Biden because it tarnished the president’s image.

“While one of the hallmarks of the candidacy is to bring back competence in government, I think the optics of the withdrawal from Afghanistan goes against the logic of why you should have voted for Biden,” he said.

After the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, former President John F. Gans compared Biden’s political impact to what Kennedy saw.

“Every president has had something that has helped capture the momentum, the appeal, whatever, on the American imagination,” said Gans, who is now a fellow at the University of Pennsylvania.



The long-awaited review of the withdrawal has not been completed

The White House promised a full accounting of what went wrong. Those reports are still not complete.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told NPR that no military action is innocent. He also emphasized the lives saved during the withdrawal, noting that more than 124,000 Americans and Afghans were evacuated to safety in 17 days.

Kirby said Biden has never been concerned with approval ratings, but strongly believes that ending the war is in America’s national interest.

“I would argue that the events of the past year show that, without having two thousand or maybe more troops in Afghanistan, we could have focused on other threats and challenges,” Kirby said.

He said leaving Afghanistan allowed the administration to focus more on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing challenges with China.

And last month, Biden approved a drone strike to kill al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri.



Voters are focused on domestic challenges

The retreat helped start Biden’s slide in the polls. But a year later, voters are more concerned about the economy, said Gallup editor-in-chief Mohammad Younis.

“I’m saying it’s been a really long time since foreign policy became a source of sourness for a presidency,” Younis said.

These days, Afghanistan isn’t even in the focus groups of voters, said Selinda Lake, a Democratic strategist.

“No one raises their voice anymore,” she said. “People are totally focused on the domestic economy right now.”

More recently, Biden has won on domestic issues, but so far it has given him a small bump in the polls.

Clinton adviser Sosnick says it’s too early to know whether Biden can change the political climate.

“When you have a narrative that’s starting to go negative and events happen to reinforce that negative narrative, it creates even more negative momentum.”

Biden, himself, remains optimistic, telling reporters on a recent trip to Kentucky that momentum is shifting, but it will take time to see results.

He said, “The truth is that we have been divided for so long. “And lately we’ve had any kind of movement. And I think you’re going to see a lot of change.”