type here...
Politics For Biden, the chaotic retreat from Kabul was the...
Politics

For Biden, the chaotic retreat from Kabul was the turning point of his presidency

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


In the weeks following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Kabul airport was in chaos as Afghans tried to flee the country.

By Deputy Kohsar/AFP Getty Images


Toggle caption

By Deputy Kohsar/AFP Getty Images

In the weeks following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Kabul airport was in chaos as Afghans tried to flee the country.

By Deputy Kohsar/AFP Getty Images

A year ago, US troops withdrew from Afghanistan, the messy end of America’s longest war — and a turning point in the Biden presidency, the moment his approval ratings plummeted and never fully recovered.

The White House plans to mark the anniversary of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan later this month. President Biden wants to recognize and honor US service members and allies who have served during two decades of war.

It’s a moment many Americans remember for the images of a crowd of desperate Afghans at the Kabul airport. Some chased the US Air Force plane, others hung as it took off – and tragically died. 13 American soldiers were killed in the suicide bombing.

“Every president has a crisis early in his tenure,” said John Gans, a former Pentagon official. Someone wrote About the White House in Wartime. “For the Biden administration, it was the beginning of a kind of litany that didn’t play out the way it would have on the whiteboard.”

Afghans board a plane at Kabul Airport on August 16, 2021. Thousands of people thronged the city’s airport ahead of the US withdrawal.

By Deputy Kohsar/AFP Getty Images


Toggle caption

By Deputy Kohsar/AFP Getty Images

Afghans board a plane at Kabul Airport on August 16, 2021. Thousands of people thronged the city’s airport ahead of the US withdrawal.

By Deputy Kohsar/AFP Getty Images

After the turmoil in Kabul, Biden’s popularity plummeted

In the retreat, Biden’s approval rating plummeted — and his polls have remained in negative territory ever since.

Doug Sosnick, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton, said Afghanistan wasn’t the only one that started Biden’s fall from grace. Covid-19 had escalated and inflation had started to pick up.

After the Afghanistan withdrawal, Biden's approval rating hit a new low

politics

After the Afghanistan withdrawal, Biden’s approval rating hit a new low

Biden promised to end wars forever, but he may be slowing them down

politics

Biden promised to end wars forever, but he may be slowing them down

But Sosnick says the withdrawal from Afghanistan really hurt Biden because it tarnished the president’s image.

“While one of the hallmarks of the candidacy is to bring back competence in government, I think the optics of the withdrawal from Afghanistan goes against the logic of why you should have voted for Biden,” he said.

After the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, former President John F. Gans compared Biden’s political impact to what Kennedy saw.

“Every president has had something that has helped capture the momentum, the appeal, whatever, on the American imagination,” said Gans, who is now a fellow at the University of Pennsylvania.

During August 26, 2021, President Biden made remarks after a bomb attack killed a U.S. service member and an Afghan victim in Kabul.

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images


Toggle caption

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

During August 26, 2021, President Biden made remarks after a bomb attack killed a U.S. service member and an Afghan victim in Kabul.

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The long-awaited review of the withdrawal has not been completed

The White House promised a full accounting of what went wrong. Those reports are still not complete.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told NPR that no military action is innocent. He also emphasized the lives saved during the withdrawal, noting that more than 124,000 Americans and Afghans were evacuated to safety in 17 days.

Kirby said Biden has never been concerned with approval ratings, but strongly believes that ending the war is in America’s national interest.

The strike on al-Zawahiri says 3 things about America's counterterrorism strategy

National security

The strike on al-Zawahiri says 3 things about America’s counterterrorism strategy

“I would argue that the events of the past year show that, without having two thousand or maybe more troops in Afghanistan, we could have focused on other threats and challenges,” Kirby said.

He said leaving Afghanistan allowed the administration to focus more on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ongoing challenges with China.

And last month, Biden approved a drone strike to kill al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri.

Afghans fleeing the country board a U.S. military plane in Kabul on Aug. 19, 2021.

Shakib Rahmani/AFP via Getty Images


Toggle caption

Shakib Rahmani/AFP via Getty Images

Afghans fleeing the country board a U.S. military plane in Kabul on Aug. 19, 2021.

Shakib Rahmani/AFP via Getty Images

Voters are focused on domestic challenges

The retreat helped start Biden’s slide in the polls. But a year later, voters are more concerned about the economy, said Gallup editor-in-chief Mohammad Younis.

“I’m saying it’s been a really long time since foreign policy became a source of sourness for a presidency,” Younis said.

These days, Afghanistan isn’t even in the focus groups of voters, said Selinda Lake, a Democratic strategist.

“No one raises their voice anymore,” she said. “People are totally focused on the domestic economy right now.”

Biden's recent victories could give Democrats access to the midterms

politics

Biden’s recent victories could give Democrats access to the midterms

NPR Politics Podcast

Biden’s midterm pitch: Inflation is high, but you’re good with me

More recently, Biden has won on domestic issues, but so far it has given him a small bump in the polls.

Clinton adviser Sosnick says it’s too early to know whether Biden can change the political climate.

“When you have a narrative that’s starting to go negative and events happen to reinforce that negative narrative, it creates even more negative momentum.”

Biden, himself, remains optimistic, telling reporters on a recent trip to Kentucky that momentum is shifting, but it will take time to see results.

He said, “The truth is that we have been divided for so long. “And lately we’ve had any kind of movement. And I think you’re going to see a lot of change.”

Previous articleToronto boy whose parents raised $3 million to treat his rare genetic disease begins clinical trial
Next articleSouth Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will release a new draft of social studies standards

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Myanmar ramps up arrests and gives Aung San Suu Kyi more jail time

Deposed Myanmar civilian leader Do Aung San Suu Kyi is being held alone in a roughly 200-square-foot prison...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

R. Kelly to stand trial in Chicago after conviction in New York

Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Fishermen catch rare blue lobster off Maine coast, crustacean family to live in restaurant’s tank

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 14 Here are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Brittney Greiner appeals 9-year sentence in Russian drug case: Report

closer Video Robert Horry, winner of seven NBA championships, talks to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Healthprintveela editor - 0

The dog contracted monkeypox after sharing a bed and petting its owners

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 14 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

A year after the fall of Kabul, Canadian veterans urge Ottawa not to abandon Afghans trying to flee

People who want to flee Afghanistan wait outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, August 24, 2021....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News