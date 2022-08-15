For Almería, even the all-powerful cannot keep Real Madrid at bay forever.

For an hour, the 15,238 Almería fans at Horse Power Stadium may have wondered if the Almighty was on their side after all. The man who started night lighting on the pitch by collecting the last few shares he didn’t already own from the club’s founder certainly did it. Or so it is. Almeria is back the first faced Real Madrid for the first time since 2015 in their first match, and owner and president Turki Al Sheikh, the minister in charge of entertainment at the Saudi royal court, was not very convinced. At least not in their players. “I’m afraid we’re going to lose by a big margin,” he said. “I ask the players to draw. If we win, it will be the glory of God.”

This is one way to describe Larji Ramazani. Because now, five days later, Al-Sheikh was sitting next to Florentino Pérez on a plush sofa, slightly out of place in a football stadium, and watching the unbelievable happening below, like some act of divine intervention. Ramazani scored and flew upside down through the air, Almeria actually won, and the place was seething, the scaffolding of temporary stands rumbled underfoot, the woman outside the goal pounded on the plate she brought, drumsticks crashed into copper.

Larji Ramazani acrobatically celebrates a goal scored. Photo: High-quality sports images / Getty Images

After seven years away from Almería’s first division, it took less than seven minutes to score there, earlier than anyone in 15 years against Madrid. Íñigo Eguaras’ magnificent pass, first made with the outside of the boot, crashed into Ramazani, who raced forward with the only thought in his head: “Do it. No. Bored.” As his kick hit the net, the former Manchester United youth player jumped in a spectacular somersault as fans chanted “Yes, we can!” is still in the lead.

There was a reaction to the resistance, goalkeeper and homemade enthusiast Fernando Martínez made three extremely impressive saves and Madrid scored 12 corners and 17 shots in the first half with a goal disallowed for offside, but the storm subsided a little. And Almeria still won, the energy of the cup match in all this. A team with four unknown teenagers for summer contracts, their best player about to leave and six still unregistered, blocked by this salary cap, whose starting XI consisted of only three people who used to play in Spain’s top flight and two of these there were three games between them – there were only defeats of the European champions.

We. Just an hour later, Lukas Vazquez equalized and then, 14 minutes later, substitute Luka Modric, who turned the tide the moment he entered, took a free kick on the edge of the penalty area that really mattered. On the sideline, Davide Alaba was getting ready to go, and seeing the position, Davide Ancelotti decided to postpone the substitution a bit. “We have an Alaba here,” he said to his father; “Take a free kick,” he said to Alaba. The Austrian went straight ahead and delivered an absurd kick into the corner with the first touch, winning 2-1. “The second one is great goal“, – said Almeria coach Ruby. “You have to congratulate him. All you can do is applaud. I leave here sad because we were close to getting something. We brought the best team in world to the limit.”

Significantly enough, Almería met them at all, though that alone is not enough. It is a club without much history in the top division, various versions existed until its full launch in 1971 as Agrupacion Deportiva Almería, which then disappeared in 1982. Refounded in its current form in 1989 and started in local leagues. they first qualified for the first division in 2007 as UD Almería and with Unai Emery as coach. Relegation and promotion followed before they fell again in 2015 and almost fell into the theoretically amateur, regional, third to seventh tier of Spain, where teams generally don’t come back – they were 18th in 2016, 15 1st place in 2017 and 18th place in 2018. The following year they were bought out by Al-Sheikh for 20 million euros.

Al-Sheikh is a Renaissance man of many talents who wrote some of the greatest musical works in the Arab world and is among the top five most important poets. This was stated by its CEO Mohammed El-Assi. extraordinary interview at least with El Pais. “In two or three years, he wants people to say, ‘Oh, this man from Saudi Arabia is very smart. He came here, started from scratch and made everything valuable. He is not an idiot who comes to spend money in vain,” El-Assi insisted. Former Minister of Sports, Chairman of the Entertainment Authority, Councilor to the Crown and President of the Arab Football Federation, he has a net worth of 2,100 million euros. Although he insists he is not a state but an individual buyer trying to build a small club, La Liga has doubts blocking potential sponsorship deals it considers dubious. However, according to some estimates, the amount of investment in the club is 65 million euros.

This is not entirely orthodox. They are Still he doesn’t have any mugs at the club shop, but he has raffled off Audis at games to encourage fans to come, paid coaches like Emery and Quique Setien to come and chat football with him, and got videos from Charlie Sheen, Snoop Dogg. , Diego Maradona and Dennis Rodman. How, he did not say, but then it was more about photographs, noise. He invested in players: Arvin Appiah came from Nottingham Forest, Darwin Nunez came in, later leaving for €24 million, and then Umar Sadiq came in, whose scoring record was even better. Of the current line-up, there were only three before him: Ivan Martos, Cesar de la Hos and Martinez.

He also got through the managers, and quickly. In less than two years there have been five of them – Pedro Emanuel, Guti, Mario Silva, José Gomes – but while a certain amount of instability and unpredictability still persists, Ruby has been running since the spring of the 2020-21 season when he took them to the playoffs. The following season, a goal in the last minute of the last game snatched the title from Eibar – somehow defeated by the already relegated Alcorcon – and instead made Almeria champions. And here they were on Sunday evening, again in the first. A club with the resources to achieve this – far more than others in the Monday – and in theory stay there.

Not that it was perfect. The stadium’s new name was opened with a concert directed by David Bisbal, only for a fire to damage the pitch, meaning their first game at that stadium had to be rescheduled and pre-season actually didn’t go the way they wanted. What happens next is also unclear, as the club has exceeded its salary cap – in part, at least due to the cost of the promotion. The number of season tickets is good – more than 10,000 – but far from huge in the first division.

Arnau Sola from Almeria in a fight with Eden Hazard. Photograph: John Nasca/Reuters

Sadiq, who has scored 38 goals and provided 19 assists in the last two league seasons, is about to retire. “It’s a purely economic matter,” Ruby admitted, resigned to it, not least because it’s been known for weeks now: Sadiq’s lease has long been terminated, so he now lives in the same hotel where Real Madrid stayed. this weekend. The transfer fee, which is expected to be around €30m involving Villarreal, Sevilla and Premier League clubs, should address these financial issues and help them clear the FFP threshold; His replacement, Leo Baptistao, is unlikely to solve football’s problems. Ramazani was also expected to go, although he insisted that he wanted to stay on Sunday. This is a club “under construction”, in Ruby’s euphemistic expression, a return to the first met with excitement and gratitude, but also with uncertainty. Even their owner didn’t think they could win.

Yet 20 minutes later olas well as as long as Almeria held the ball, Ruby wasn’t going to completely deviate from his footballing principles, even against Madrid. At times they pushed Ancelotti all the way back into their own six-yard box, with Ramazani insisting, “We wanted to show we weren’t afraid of them.” Kaiki, 18 years old and signed by Santos for 7 million euros, was great. Eli was steady next to him. Ramazani was everywhere. And even with Madrid back in the lead, it’s not over: Almeria had two great chances to die, for Eli and Curro, who could equalize. Here you have beaten by a large score.

First of all, it was an idea, an identity, something to build on: the test now repeats those qualities when the spotlight is off. “We still have a long way to go, but this is a team that will make the fans happy: they will identify with us,” said Ruby. The first night they were. It was after one in the morning, when the place was almost deserted, there was no noise, when Martinez approached the small group of fans still waiting by the fence, applauding him, as he approved, the debutant of the first division at 32 years old. It was a really good night, coming back. Almeria had just made one mistake, he reasoned: they had scored too early, and even the almighty couldn’t last forever.

Almeria 1-2 Real Madrid, Valencia 1-0 Girona, Cadiz 0-1 Real Sociedad, Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano, Valladolid 0-3 Villarreal, Celta Vigo 2-2 Espanyol, Osasuna 2-1 Sevilla.