Football resumes with flags and Zelenskiy’s message, but no fans

EEarly on Tuesday morning, Igor Jovicevich was awakened by an air raid alert. He was far from alone in this, and it disconcerted him, in stark contrast to what he was about to face.

“You wake up and hear: a siren, a siren,” said the head coach of Shakhtar Donetsk. “And then you think you’re playing later in the day, you’re practicing a match, you want to think about the tactical aspects. We play football and at the same time we fight to be free people.”

The first game of the 2022-2023 season has just gone by without much incident, be it in the football sense or in what really mattered. Shakhtar shouldn’t normally hold onto a goalless home draw against Metalist 1925, but this was not an everyday encounter.

The real victory here will be to show that Ukrainian football can once again flourish as a symbol of resistance and the rebirth of the country; it was a promising start, and, at least on any level visible to those present, there was no need to resort to the exhaustive security protocols of the new campaign. Now there will be a justified confidence that the once unthinkable feat will be accomplished.

Football is back to bring joy and hope, but it must always know what it is. After the players left, the stands of this stadium with a capacity of 70,000 people were empty, except for club officials and about 30 journalists, they turned as one to the big screen and came face to face with their president. They watched, each in national colors on the day of the celebration of the flag of Ukraine, as Vladimir Zelensky addressed them through a recorded message. “Two colors we all love,” he said. “We care about them and will never allow any other colors on our land. We are always ready to defend our blue and yellow flag.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a message on the stadium screen. Photo: Roman Pilipei/EPA

Kick-off was performed by one of the many who gave their lives just for this. Yaroslav Golik experienced the horrors of Mariupol and, putting on a Shakhtar scarf, limped out of the tunnel. Both teams applauded him when he returned; Golik was one of the lucky ones, but his obvious discomfort was a reminder that any official figures on casualties from Russia’s invasion would only scratch the surface of the losses suffered in lives, bodies, friends and families across the country.

The air raid siren sounds different, but for the next 90 minutes, no shelter was required in the stadium bomb shelter. Planning this match for Flag Day, which immediately precedes Ukraine’s Independence Day, seemed bold from the start, as did the decision to host it in the country’s largest stadium. Underlying tension over a possible increase in Russian activity this week has not yet eased. Hours before kick-off, a well-known figure in the local football scene once again expressed surprise to the Guardian that a less extravagant venue had not been chosen; spectators were never going to be allowed in, but the local football association felt that the national sport should be revived in a national institution.

Yaroslav Golik, who knew the horrors of Mariupol, starts the match. Photograph: Woody Himshiti/The Guardian

This spirit reflects defiance in Kyiv. For the past four days, along Khreshchatyk, the main street of the city, there has been an extensive exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment. These burnt, rusty tanks and combat vehicles killed and accepted death. Crowds crowded around them: children climbed; the boys posed for a selfie; most of them showed a more deliberate interest, and there were some who passed quickly, for whom the sight was clearly too complex to comprehend.

There will be those for whom competitive sports have returned too soon. But the event was received with enthusiasm, streamed live on YouTube and offered moments that suggested football would have the expected impact no matter the cramped conditions. Shakhtar have a gem in Mykhailo Mudryk, a blond 21-year-old striker who looks destined to play in the Premier League or Bundesliga. His resourcefulness and quick backhanded feet delivered a vicious 22-yard shot that shook the crossbar at the best of the game. The successful revival of the league was important not only for the fans, but also for the hopes, dreams and livelihoods of the players.

He came out of a deep freeze, which was evident during a visit to Obolon Kyiv’s training base in Bucha on Monday. There, the mark on the wall calendar hadn’t moved since February 23, the day before life changed forever. Second-tier club Obolon will start the season on Saturday; Carefully and with solemn reverence for the horrors that go on, football can now again mark the time between games.

A fragment of Shakhtar’s match against Metalist, which ended goalless. Photograph: Woody Himshiti/The Guardian

“It’s very important emotionally and socially,” said Jovičević, a Croatian who joined Shakhtar from Dnipro-1 this summer. “But I want to say, don’t forget us, help us stop the war and live normally. I want to play with thousands of people in this stadium and show the world that we have a good championship. We must suffer during this period.”

Jovićević believed that his team deserved more than a draw, even though Metalist also squandered two good chances, but said the psychological toll was significant. “Football players need concentration, but at the moment neither the club nor the players are thinking about football. It’s impossible.” Perhaps it will get easier with time; not that anyone is forced to separate from each other. Two games immediately following the first leg, a 3-1 win by Zorya Luhansk over Vorskla Poltava and a victory Rovno “Veres” over “Chernomorets” with a score of 1: 0, were played at different indoor venues and also went without problems. The path through the darkness was clearly marked, and the second round of matches will take place at the weekend.

“Glory to Ukraine, glory to the armed forces of Ukraine,” the stadium announcer said, when the players dispersed, no one was dissatisfied with the result. After all, he accurately summed up that day.