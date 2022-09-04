Foo Fighters pay tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins in emotional London concert

London (CNN) A star-studded line-up, including Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher, joined the Foo Fighters for an emotional tribute to the band’s drummer. Taylor Hawkins Saturday night at a concert in London.

Hawkins, 50, died in March in Bogotá , Columbia, hours before taking the stage at the Foo Fighters Festival Estero Picnic. The band immediately canceled the rest of its tour dates.

Saturday’s concert was the first time the band performed together since Hawkins’ death.

Performers take a final bow at a tribute concert.

According to the UK’s PA Media news agency, a tearful Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd at London’s Wembley Stadium: “Taylor loves to jam and record with anyone and everyone. He loves to play music every day. And not even there. A lot of people he’s never jammed with. So this collection of friends, family and musicians, he brought it all together, and we’re all connected here today by that one man.”

The theme of family continued throughout the show. Sixteen-year-old Oliver Shane Hawkins joins his father’s band for a powerful rendition of the Foo Fighters song “My Hero”.

Read on