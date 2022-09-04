Foo Fighters pay tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins in emotional London concert

London (CNN)A star-studded line-up, including Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher, joined the Foo Fighters for an emotional tribute to the band’s drummer. Taylor Hawkins Saturday night at a concert in London.
Hawkins, 50, died in March in Bogotá, Columbia, hours before taking the stage at the Foo Fighters Festival Estero Picnic. The band immediately canceled the rest of its tour dates.
Saturday’s concert was the first time the band performed together since Hawkins’ death.
According to the UK’s PA Media news agency, a tearful Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd at London’s Wembley Stadium: “Taylor loves to jam and record with anyone and everyone. He loves to play music every day. And not even there. A lot of people he’s never jammed with. So this collection of friends, family and musicians, he brought it all together, and we’re all connected here today by that one man.”
The theme of family continued throughout the show. Sixteen-year-old Oliver Shane Hawkins joins his father’s band for a powerful rendition of the Foo Fighters song “My Hero”.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we have another drummer who’s going to be playing with us,” Grohl said as he welcomed Hawkins’ son to the stage. “And I want to tell you that I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody drum as hard as this guy, but beyond that, he’s a member of our family. And he needs to be here with all of us tonight, and I think he’s here with us tonight. Will come to play.
Some of the biggest names in music came out to honor Hawkins, including Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May, Rush, AC/DC singer Brian Johnson and Nile Rodgers. The Pretenders Chrissy Hynde, pop star Kesha, Eurovision sensation Sam Ryder and The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins also joined the festivities.
In a pre-recorded message, Elton John called Hawkins an “incredible drummer” and recalled him playing on “my last album, which I was so thrilled and honored to do.”
“Tonight is about remembering him, honoring him and never forgetting him,” John added, according to PA.
Comedians Dave Chappelle and Jason Sudeikis also took the stage to share anecdotes about their relationship with Hawkins’ music.
Concertgoers described the “incredible” atmosphere at the gig, telling CNN that everyone was there to honor Hawkins and “couldn’t have been better.”
“Since it was the first tournament since he passed, it was really emotional, really raw,” Carolina Madeira said. “Dave [Grohl] Almost broke, and the atmosphere was just incredible, people cheering him on, trying to keep him singing. I was crying like a baby…everyone was shedding tears.
The 35-year-old said she didn’t know where Hawkins’ son got the energy to perform, adding: “He was so good on the drums, and you could see the connection with the band was real, you could see the energy. From him. It’s hard to do, Especially at 16, he was incredible.”
Saturday’s concert was the first of two gala events honoring Hawkins. A Another tribute concert It will be held on September 27 in Los Angeles. Funds from the event will go to Music Support and MusiCares charities, both of which were chosen by the Hawkins family.
Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, first appearing with the band on tour in support of their sophomore album, “The Color and the Shape”.