Fofana tells club he wants to move to Chelsea





Wesley Fofana has told Leicester he wants to be allowed to join Chelsea, who are weighing whether to make the 21-year-old the world's most expensive defender. Thomas Tuchel, who has seen Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger leave as free transfers, is looking to sign another centre-back this summer and has identified Fofan as a key target. The Frenchman has distinguished himself since joining Leicester two years ago and is eager to move to west London. However, Leicester, who have turned down two Chelsea bids, are counting on more than £80m and are determined not to lose it in the current window. One consideration for Chelsea is whether Fofana has fully picked up speed since coming back from a broken leg. They know it could cost at least £85m to convince Leicester to sell the club. Chelsea will eventually meet Leicester's asking price, sources said. Tuchel has already bolstered his defense by signing Mark Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly, while signing Fofana has given him the freedom to regularly use Rhys James as a right-back. James started there during Chelsea's 2-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The England international, who used his speed at centre-back to cover Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, scored Chelsea's second goal shortly after he was substituted at full-back in the second half.

Chelsea are also looking for a striker and are planning to apply for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona this week. Tuchel worked well with Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund and needs more firepower after letting Romel Lukaku and Timo Werner go.

The Chelsea head coach is ready to radically change his attack. He has signed Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and may yet say goodbye to Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi who are looking to go on loan. Christian Pulisic also faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel’s attention is also focused on his midfield, especially after N’Golo Kante retired with a hamstring injury against Spurs. Kante, whose contract expires next year, could be out for a month, which could give Conor Gallagher a chance to get a foothold in Tuchel’s plans. Gallagher replaced Kante against Spurs – another senior Chelsea midfielder, Mateo Kovacic, was out with a knee injury.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace and West Ham made an unsuccessful bid to sign Gallagher on loan, while Palace and Newcastle are interested in the 22-year-old.

Chelsea have turned down £13m starting offer from West Ham for Emerson Palmieri. For the Italian left-back want 15 million pounds.