Danny Danon, former Israeli ambassador to the UN, said the Biden administration’s interest in securing the Iran nuclear deal, which critics say is deeply flawed, could strengthen Israel’s ties with its Arab neighbors.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Dannon said that on the face of it, the deal emerging from the current negotiations is “certainly no better” than the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action introduced by then-President Barack Obama. .

“What we see now is short and weak,” said Danon, chairman of the global communications wing of Israel’s Likud party. He contrasted this by expecting the new deal to be “longer and stronger”.

Critics fear that the deal will delay Iran from developing a nuclear weapon until shortly before the end of the deal, but the financial benefit of lifting sanctions on Iran will ultimately provide cash flow to support its nuclear program and support terrorism. area.

As a result of the new deal, Dannon said, “many radical groups will be empowered.”

Dannon said the Biden administration was ignoring requests from allies in the region to not insist on stronger terms in the deal. Because of this weak position on the deal, Danon said, Israel is turning to allies that were unlikely until recently.

“We will actually be closer to our new allies in the region … moderate Arab countries,” Dannon said, referring to countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain, which have reached historic agreements with Israel under the Trump administration. Danon said it would increase cooperation between Israel and Arab countries in terms of “defense, security” and possibly even in terms of military cooperation.

Those countries, as well as Saudi Arabia, share Israel’s fears about the possibility of Iran having a nuclear weapon.

“We hope we come together for other reasons,” Dannon said.

Danon also issued a reminder that no matter what the future Iran nuclear deal looks like, Israel is not a party to it and will not abide by its terms.

“We put all options on the table,” he said.