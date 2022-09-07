New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former House impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman now has an easy path to a seat next to lawmakers he once served, as one of his opponents in New York’s 10th District Democratic congressional primary will not run with a different party.

In a video posted on Twitter Tuesday night, New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Lain Neo told her followers that the Working Families Party is no longer working on the party line and that she doesn’t have the resources to continue.

At the same time, she bemoaned the fact that people with more money, like Goldman, were able to achieve their political goals.

“Since primary day, I have heard from many of you to run on the Working Families Party line in November. I am humbled to be asked and honored by your faith,” Neo said. “WFP has been my political home since my first run for office. As a leader and public servant, I always want to put our community first. I hope and pray that everyone who represents our people will do the same. That being said, absentee ballots have been counted enough and we Agree in principle and I will not be on the WFP line for the general. We do not have the resources to fight all the battles. At the same time, we must protect our democracy now.”

Earlier in the video, Neo addresses the “what-ifs” that people have debated since losing the Democratic primary to Goldman by nearly 1,300 votes, while outlasting incumbent Rep. Mondair Jones. That hypothetical scenario involves progressives rallying behind one candidate and Goldman doesn’t have “unlimited millions” at his disposal.

She argued that Congress had “more millionaires than people of color or working-class people” and spoke of an oligarchy as “a system where people with financial power use that power to seize political power. Use that power to consolidate more economic power.”

“The candidates in this race each raise critical issues that must be addressed in City Hall, Albany and Washington, and I learned a lot from them during the primary,” Goldman said in a statement.

A former federal prosecutor, Goldman Levi Strauss & Co. The successor, according to campaign disclosures, is worth between $64 million and $253 million, Bloomberg reports.

Goldman has publicly supported congressional banning stock trading legislation. His campaign said if elected, he would place his portfolio in a blind trust, as he did when he was a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York.

The attorney gained national attention when he joined the staff of the House Intelligence Committee as lead counsel in the first impeachment trial of then-President Donald Trump.