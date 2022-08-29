New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A federal judge said over the weekend that she intends to appoint a special master to review materials seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, but the Justice Department on Monday revealed that its own employees had already reviewed them.

Although the Justice Department uses a “privilege review team” to decide which documents should be kept from the investigative team because of attorney-client privilege, Trump wants to appoint an independent court so that sensitive information cannot be seen by DOJ staff. According to former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy, a special master for both sides would have been better.

“It’s important to recognize that this process is for the defense of the investigation/prosecution as well as the suspect,” McCarthy told Fox News. A former prosecutor said he was involved in this type of investigation.

McCarthy explained that the subject of the investigation wants to keep confidential documents from being disclosed even as the special powers’ team conducts the review.

The Justice Department told the judge it had already reviewed Trump’s documents

“The point of exclusivity is not only to protect the suspect from using the documents as evidence but also to protect their privacy,” he said. An official review team can see every document, even if they ultimately decide to keep the materials away from their colleagues investigating the case.

On the other hand, McCarthy explained that the DOJ should also be concerned that, even if this happens unintentionally, “the prosecution team could be disqualified if they keep privileged information confidential.”

“The best way to avoid that is to get the defense attorney and the court together early, appoint a special master, and give the defense attorney an opportunity to review the privileged documents so they can assert the privilege on behalf of the client,” McCarthy explained.

The use of a special master in another case involving Trump made headlines in 2018. The court appointed someone to conduct a privilege review after the FBI searched the offices of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Judge declares ‘primary intent to appoint special master’ to review Trump records seized by FBI

In the case of the Trump attack, the DOJ does not appear to have this concern.

“In the Mar-a-Lago case, the DOJ seems to want to do this arbitrarily and make all the decisions about whether something is privileged,” McCarthy said, adding that the prosecution team conducted the search. According to the search warrant affidavit, the privilege review team only conducted a search of what they called “45 offices.” McCarthy said the “case team” searched the “target premises,” which they said revealed potentially privileged information.

“Even after the filter team sifts through the documents and gives what the prosecution team determines is not privileged, the process is that the prosecution team will determine that some documents are privileged and therefore subject to discipline. To stop their own review,” McCarthy said, “it’s almost as if they’re being sloppy.” It’s like asking for a license to stay.”

McCarthy blamed both sides for the current state of the review. He said Trump’s legal team was “stupid” to wait two weeks before requesting a special master instead of asking during the search or the next day.

Going forward, he said “it’s better to have a special master” and to show the special master the documents that the privilege review team could show the special master before giving them to the prosecution team or allowing Trump’s lawyers to see them. A privilege states that a special master can administer. However, McCarthy points out, “the policies here don’t really provide for that.”