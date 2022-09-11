New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

No. 20 Kentucky Gators intercepted quarterback Anthony Richardson twice, including one that Keidron Smith returned 65 yards for a touchdown, and the Wildcats upset 12th-ranked Florida 26-16 on Saturday to win back-to-back games for the first time in the series. 45 years.

Richardson was off all night, coming off a three-touchdown, turnover-free performance last week when then-No. 7 Utah. He had two throws full of head-scratchers in this one, and the Wildcats (2-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) made him pay dearly.

Linebacker Jordan Wright, cleared to play Thursday after throwing the opener, made a one-handed catch on Richardson’s pass to the flat late in the second quarter. Will Lewis made it three plays later.

Richardson’s second choice is more unusual. He misread the defensive alignment and threw a pass to the wide side of the field, which was easily picked off by Smith. Smith returned it down the sideline and only had to juke Richardson to reach the end zone.

It was the third of three big plays that gave Kentucky back-to-back wins over Florida (1-1, 0-1) for the first time since 1976-77.

Lewis connected with Dane Key for a 55-yard score in the first half, a throw that showed why Lewis is projected as a first-round draft pick in 2023.

Twenty-two scouts from 15 NFL teams were on hand for the game. Many of them were probably there to see Richardson. None of them will be impressed with what the third-year sophomore has done in his third career start.

The Gainesville native completed 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards. He also rushed six times for 4 yards. As Kentucky stacked the line of scrimmage and forced Richardson to be a pocket passer, the Gators clearly understood they had few differences outside of their quarterback, who looked like a rising star seven days ago.

Lewis is significantly better. He completed 13 of 24 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The pick was a great play by Florida defenders Brenton Cox and Gervon Dexter. Cox pressured Lewis and deflected the pass and Dexter made a diving catch.

Takeaway

Kentucky: The Wildcats are not soft. SEC Network analyst Roman Harper called the Cats “a little softer” than Florida on the Paul Finebaum Show earlier this week, and Kentucky’s players vowed to use that as motivation. Kentucky dominated the second half, outscoring the Gators 13-0 after the break.

Florida: The Gutters spent last week patting themselves on the back after beating Utah and may be ripe for an upset. Regardless, the Wildcats exposed weaknesses and showed Florida still has a ways to go under first-year coach Billy Napier if it wants to catch up in the SEC East.

Poll implications

6 Texas A&M and no. 8 Notre Dame with an early home loss on Saturday, Florida is likely to move into the top 10 in the next AP College Football Poll. Instead, the Gators are sure to fall behind Kentucky.

Milestone Victory

The win moved coach Mark Stoops past Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most wins (61) in Kentucky football history.

Key injuries

Kentucky free safety Jalen Geiger was carted off the field in the second quarter with what appeared to be a serious leg injury. Team trainers put an air cast on his left leg before carting him off the field.

Florida right tackle Michael Tarquin injured his right ankle for the second time and fell to the sideline. He was replaced by Austin Barber.

Next

Kentucky: Youngstown will host the State Football Championship Subdivision next Saturday. Stoops was born in Youngstown, Ohio.

Florida: Hosts South Florida next Saturday, the Gators’ third home game in as many weeks. Florida is 2-0 in the in-state series, winning in 2010 and 2021.