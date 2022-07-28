New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A community marching band in West Palm Beach County, Florida is making sweet noises — and paving the way for success for its young members along the way.

The Sounds of Success Warriors have set their sights on traveling to London in June 2023 to take part in London Band Week.

The Palace Parade Review includes the opportunity to march in the King’s Gardens at Hampton Court, London’s historic Royal Palace, as well as other musical and educational opportunities.

Living up to their name, the band is already successful.

In May, they won first place at the Viewers’ Choice Battle of the Bands in Atlanta, Georgia.

Antony Miller, founder and conductor of Sounds of Success (SOS), said each member of the band had “a strong passion and love for what we do”.

The marching band will take anyone between the ages of 5 and 23 to their program.

The band uses donated instruments. As a registered nonprofit, the group receives no public funding.

Student goals are focused on learning. Miller told Fox News Digital that putting “marching band” on a college resume can make “all the difference” for a hopeful student.

“Ultimately, our joy and pride comes from getting kids into college,” Miller said.

He himself started playing drums in the marching band in middle school and “fell in love” with performing, he said. He then learned the saxophone, playing throughout high school.

He attended Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, where he participated in the marching band at the collegiate level.

After that, he “came back and started working in our local district,” he said.

Starting with just 15 participants in 2018, SOS now has over 100 participants.

“Some kids come with musical experience, some without, and they come with different financial abilities. Everyone can participate.”

“Kids come from 25 miles away [away] Just to be in the program,” Miller said.

If an interested youth wants to be in SOS but can’t afford the small fee to join – don’t worry.

“We always find a way.”

“Many of our families cannot afford a device,” he said. “A sousaphone [a tuba used in marching band] Costs about $5,000.”

Miller noted several benefits for children and young adults who are able to be part of a marching band — calling participation an “honor and privilege.”

Marching band members learn discipline, Miller said.

“A lot of kids these days might be lost,” he said, “but marching band is huge on discipline. Students have to learn their parts.”

They learn how to work cooperatively with others along with other skills.

“They should learn how to listen with a group of 100 farmers,” he added. “If I’m giving a word when one person is speaking – another member might miss it.”

Marching band also “improves classroom skills and learning,” Miller said. “A lot of people don’t know that music is 100% fractions.”

“I compare the whole note to the dollar. A dollar is four quarters and a whole note is four beats. So, if a child learns how to read music, they improve their math skills.”

Band members also get physically fit, Miller said.

“It’s a sport,” he said of the marching band, “training” to be part of the 10-mile parade.

“We train the kid from the ground up, and it pays off,” he said — his whole team is proud when a student gets a college scholarship.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” he said.

A grateful grandmother agrees. Jermaine Joseph’s grandson, Chris Darrilles, participates in Sounds of Success.

“It’s a good thing for him,” she told Fox News Digital by phone. “It’s better for him to do that than stay at home. He might even use it later in life.”

What made SOS successful in getting invited to London Band Week?

A few things set this band apart, Miller said. For one thing: “We have a great name! I named it Sounds of Success because it says what we really are.”

Miller added that they use dance moves and “warrior chants”.

“When we come inside the stadium, we chant loudly for our audience. Everyone feels our presence.”

Careful song selection and what colors the band wears are also important.

“It’s our chance to represent America and represent it well.”

“We wear black and gold — metallic gold — and we have shoes that light up when we march,” Miller said.

Miller and his team hope to take their passion across the pond to London Band Week next year.

“We’re desperately trying to get there,” Miller said, noting the hefty $500,000 price tag for airfare, passports, performance uniforms, lodging and other expenses.

Miller and his team have set up a Fundly account to accept any donations for the educational trip.

SOS was delighted to be asked as the event was invitation only.

“Bands are invited to participate based on two simple selection criteria,” reads the website dedicated to the event – “core values ​​and principles, and a passion for performance excellence.”

“While in London, the band will be a part of our community and experience our culture while showcasing who they are and what they represent.”

“This is our opportunity to represent America and represent it well,” Miller said.

London Band Week President Dr. Joe Jones MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire), is thrilled at the prospect of welcoming Sounds of Success to London.

“The Sounds of Success Marching Band is a very unique and special organization,” he said in an email to Fox News Digital.

“Their infectious positivity, determination and unwavering courage are some of the characteristics that catapulted the band to the participation committee at London Band Week.”

He added, “SOS will shine in London! Their style and spirited performances will be huge hits at both the Palace Parade Revue and the London Tattoo at Royal Victoria Dock.”

Jones added, “While in London, the band will be a part of our community and experience our culture while at the same time showcasing who they are and what they stand for.”

“We look forward to welcoming the Sounds of Success Marching Band to London in the summer of 2023 and encourage everyone to support this fantastic group on their trip to London – nulli secundus [second to none]!”

Miller points out that the best advantage always comes back to furthering student learning.

“They can put on their college essays that they were in an event that went to London to perform,” he said.

“So every college is looking at kids, ‘Hey, we want you in our program,'” he said.