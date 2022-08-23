New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An appeals court in Florida has allowed former health official Rebecca Jones to run in the House primary as a Democrat, overturning a lower court’s decision.

Jones, who is running for Florida’s 1st Congressional District House seat, was removed from the ballot after a lower court ruled he was ineligible to run due to a last-minute change in party affiliation.

Jones originally registered as a Democrat in April 2021, but then changed his registration to unaffiliated in June. Then came the final flip-flop to the Democrat on her official Federal Election Commission filings in August.

According to the appeals court, the case centers around “whether the veracity of a sworn party affiliation statement of a qualified candidate under section 99.021 may be challenged and used as a basis for disqualification from the ballot.”

“It cannot,” the ruling stated.

CNN’s Jake Tapper retweets criticism of Rebecca Jones after spreading false conspiracy theories

A former Florida health official, Jones became a media darling in 2020 after her allegations Gov. Ron DeSantis The administration is pressuring her for falsifying the state’s Covid data.

Jones has long claimed that the Florida Department of Health manipulated coronavirus numbers at the behest of the Republican governor to allow the state to reopen at the height of the pandemic.

CNN Hotly Promotes Rebecca Jones’ Fake Conspiracy Accuses Dentis Admin of Altering COVID Data

However, her story was later declared false Internal report Inspector General Michael J. Bennett, who investigates whistleblower complaints in the Sunshine State.

“Based on an analysis of the available evidence, the alleged conduct did not occur as described by the complainant,” the report said.

From May 2020 to December 2020, Jones made at least nine separate on-air appearances on CNN shows, often on “Cuomo Prime Time”.

Former CNN star Chris Cuomo made Jones a semi-regular on the show, speaking with her on at least five occasions. Other outlets helped profile Jones, including MSNBC, the Miami Herald, The Washington Post, and NBC News, and she received a glowing profile in Cosmopolitan.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Jones was officially fired for insubordination; Her personnel files uploaded by National Review revealed repeated violations documented by her superiors, including “posting on social media related to the department’s proprietary data and web product she works for without management or communication permission” and potentially exposing employee data to geographic information systems (GIS ) dashboard she managed.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.