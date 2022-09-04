New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Standing in the tunnel, looking forward to running into the gritty swamp for the first time, Florida coach Billy Napier turned to an assistant and captured the moment.

“Can you believe they pay us to do this?” He he said.

It looked like money well spent after the Gators delivered their biggest season-opening win in more than 50 years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anthony Richardson ran for three scores in his second career start, including a 2-yard scamper with 1:25 left, and Florida started the Napier era on a high note as it upset seventh-ranked Utah 29-26 on Saturday night.

Richardson was the best player on the field most of the night. While fifth-year linebacker Amari Barney’s rebuild has helped the Gators win, he’s shown a real stretch down the stretch. Burney intercepted Cam Rising’s second-down pass into the end zone with 17 seconds left.

“Someone had to make a play, and it was me,” Barney said.

Florida’s Anthony Richardson Explains Dropping ‘AR-15’ Nickname: ‘It’s a Very, Very Business Decision’

That set off a wild celebration for many of the 90,799 in attendance — the 10th most at home in school history. Richardson took a knee from there and the Gators hit the field for their 33rd straight win in home season openers. This is the longest current streak in the country.

“This team has a lot of fight,” said Napier, who replaced fired coach Dan Mullen in November. “They have a little bit of a different edge to them.”

Richardson rushed 11 times for 106 yards and never had a stop for a loss. He completed 17 of 24 passes for 168 yards and played turnover-free football.

“He’s going to get his (NFL payday),” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “He’s 6-4, 230 and runs like a 4.3. He’s a tremendous player.”

Richardson’s best play? He hit a 2-point conversion early in the fourth quarter that put the Gators up 22-19. He juked former Florida teammate Mohamud Diabate with a pump fake and sprinted by fellow Utah linebacker Lander Barton before throwing a strike to Ja’Quavian Frazier in the back of the end zone.

Utah answered and led briefly, but Richardson responded. He moved the chains with a third-down throw and again with a fourth-down run, both of which were his game-winners.

Heisman favorite CJ Stroud leads no. 2 Ohio State no. 5 Fighting Irish, 21-10

“Trying to make something happen. Glad it worked out,” Richardson said.

The rising moves the Utes to steal one on the road for a team that entered the season with the highest preseason ranking in school history. But Rising’s final pass was his most important — or expensive — of the night.

“It wasn’t Cam’s best throw,” Whittingham said. “I’m sure he would have loved it back, but he played brilliantly.”

Rising completed 22 of 32 passes for 216 yards with a touchdown and a turnover. He scored another 91 runs.

Tavion Thomas rushed for 115 yards and a score for Utah, which was interrupted by rain two hours before kickoff and the summer heat and humidity erased Florida’s advantage.

Game changer

The difference was Florida’s success and Utah’s failure in the red zone. The Gators scored touchdowns on three trips inside the 20-yard line. The Utes had a turnover late and piled up a series of fumbles at the goal line to open the third quarter.

Utah also managed two first-half field goals, one from 43 yards and the other from 31.

KJ Jefferson’s four touchdowns get the no. 19 Arkansas past no. 23 Cincinnati, 31-24

Takeaway

Utah: The defending Pac-12 champions showed resilience on the road, fighting back to take a fourth-quarter lead. Despite the loss, the Utes have enough talent and experience to be a factor in the chase for the College Football Playoff.

Florida: It doesn’t look like the Gators will be in rebuilding mode for much longer. Napier’s recruiting has picked up over the past two months, and a game like this could do wonders to help him close the gap on Southeastern Conference heavyweights Alabama and Georgia.

“There’s a lot of good energy in the locker room right now,” Richardson said.

Million dollar handshake

Napier showed modern coaching nuance in the first half when he left his team in stoppage time to give millionaire booster Hugh Hathcock a handshake and partial hug. Hathcock is one of the program’s top donors.

Defending champion no. 3 Georgia Roots no. 11 Oregon, 49-3

Hathcock, who owns Velocity Automotive Solutions, made a $12.6 million gift to the university’s athletic association in April. Some of the money will be used to renovate Florida’s aging basketball practice facility and some will help the football program. The Gators plan to name Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and the suite tower at its basketball complex after Hathcock.

Next

Utah: Hosts Southern Utah next Saturday. The in-state teams have played once before, with the Utes going 24-0 in 2016.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Florida: No. Its tough opening stretch continues when it hosts No. 20 Kentucky to start SEC play next Saturday night.