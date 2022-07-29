New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a hit-and-run that led to the shooting death of a local law professor.

Catherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to two consecutive 30-year prison terms, without the possibility of probation or parole. Magbanua, 37, was convicted in May of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.

Prosecutors said she worked for those hired to kill her ex-boyfriend, dentist Charlie Adelson, and Florida State University law professor Daniel “Danny” Markel eight years ago.

Magbanua’s lawyer, Tara Kawas, accordingly asked for the lightest sentence possible Tallahassee Democrat.

Hiring a Hitman: A Florida dentist inside plots to kill his sister’s ex, a prominent attorney

Kawas read a statement on behalf of her client, in which she told the court: “She thinks about Dan Markel every day, she thinks about his children every day. … Not a day goes by that she doesn’t express how. Her heart is broken for the Markle family. I One thing Ms. Magbanua hopes and prays for is that justice is served and not yet served in this case, and she wants everyone involved in this case. And knows something to bring justice to this.”

Florida dentist exposed after 8 years for allegedly hiring sister’s law professor to kill ex-husband

Markle, a prominent attorney, was shot in his car on July 18, 2014, while going through a contentious divorce from Adelson’s sister, Wendy. The couple had disagreed and clashed in court documents over some issues, namely, Wendy’s move from Tallahassee to be closer to her family in South Florida.

Investigators with the Tallahassee Police Department said Markel dropped his children off at daycare around 8:50 a.m. and drove to Premier Health and Fitness Center, about five miles from his home, where he arrived around 9:12 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit. Shared online in 2016.

‘Over My Dead Body’ Podcast: Florida Law Professor Murdered

Police found that the Toyota Prius had “followed Markel’s car” not only in the parking lot of the fitness facility, but also before and after going to the gym.

“Investigators believe the suspects in the Prius followed the victim into the morning and returned to this residence, where the victim was shot in the head as he got into his car,” the affidavit states. “Markel’s neighbor heard what he thought was a gunshot and looked out the window, where he saw a small silver or light-colored vehicle, which resembled a Prius, pull out of the victim’s driveway.”

Markel was rushed to a local hospital, but could not be saved.

Magbanua lived with an accused gunman, Sigfredo Garcia, with whom she had two children. She previously had a relationship with Charlie Adelson and once worked at the Adelson family’s dental office.

Garcia and his alleged accomplice Luis Rivera were indicted in June 2016. Magbanua was arrested a few months later in October 2016. Garcia was convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 and has appealed his conviction. Rivera pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Charlie Adelson, age 45, was arrested in April 2022 after he was indicted by a grand jury. He was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder. He pleaded not guilty.