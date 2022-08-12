New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Warning: The images below are graphic

A Florida woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she was filmed drowning and beating her pet Chihuahua.

In a video posted on social media Thursday, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey described 32-year-old Erica Black as a “sorry person.”

“This woman, Erica Black, is the most disgusting excuse for a human being I have ever seen in my life,” he said.

The sheriff noted that Black was already on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after stabbing a 68-year-old man twice in the county jail.

However, Ivy Dr Video of black dog being killed “Sadie,” reported Fox 35 in October of last year, was the scariest thing he had ever seen in his life.

“There’s a special place in hell for this woman. She’s going to rot in our jail until she gets there,” the sheriff said.

While the first bond was set at $150,000, a judge gave her another bond of $15,000 for assault.

The department has not released the full video of the incident – ​​which was brought to them by Black’s roommate – but a camera captured her holding the dog under water for several minutes.

Sadie is seen struggling before floating lifelessly in the lake.

Black allegedly filmed the body of the Chihuahua and picked it up and slammed it onto the pool deck four different times. Two more dogs are seen barking.

According to Ivy, she left the dog’s body on the sofa for several days and went straight into the stream holding the body.

“If I hear she has a pet rock I’ll lose my cp because this woman doesn’t deserve anything,” he added.

At the end of Ivy’s remarks, he led Black into the women’s annex.

“You know, usually when I walk into people, I have something to say to them. I hate you,” he told her.

Finally, Ivey said Brevard County has zero tolerance for animal cruelty.