A Florida boy was hospitalized after allegedly contracting a brain-eating amoeba after swimming at a local beach.

Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, visited Port Charlotte Beach Park with his family in early July, according to the GoFundMe his aunts — Katie Chiette and Elizabeth Ziegelbauer — recently started.

Caleb suffered a headache five days after his visit and developed a fever a day later, the post said.

He was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Ft. Myers on Saturday, July 9.

The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County told Fox News Digital that as of July 26, Charlotte County has had no confirmed positive cases of the amoeba Naegleria fowleri that Caleb was said to have been swimming in.

Chiette and Ziegelbauer wrote that Caleb was suffering from meningitis — which shares similarities with the amoeba Naegleria fowleri — but doctors later discovered he had contracted a “brain-eating” amoeba, the Post alleges.

According to his aunts, Caleb was placed in the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit.

Fox News Digital reached out to media representatives at Lee Health – the healthcare system that operates Golisano Children’s Hospital in Southwest Florida.

The hospital declined to comment due to HIPAA.

Caleb began the protocol treatment established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for amoeba Naegleria fowleri on Sunday, July 10, which included sedation and intubation, Caleb’s aunts shared on the GoFundMe page.

“[He] “He’s been breathing on his own for almost a week,” Chiette and Ziegelbauer wrote on the GoFundMe. His way back to us.”

Caleb’s parents, brother and sister are apparently “safe” and not infected by the parasite.

According to a GoFundMe status update, as of Sunday, July 24, Caleb reportedly received a chest X-ray and a unit of blood. He seems to be still under care.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Chiette and Ziegelbauer for comment.

According to the CDC, Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba commonly found in warm fresh water and soil.

According to the CDC, humans commonly contract after swimming or diving in lakes, rivers and hot springs. Improperly chlorinated pools can also be the culprit, although this is not common.

An amoeba thrives in warm temperatures (up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit) and enters the body through the nose when a person’s head is submerged in water.

Because Naegleria fowleri feeds on other organisms such as bacteria, the amoeba can invade brain tissue if not detected in time.

“Initial symptoms [Naegleria fowleri] Begin 5 days (range 1 to 12 days) after infection,” says the CDC. “Early symptoms may include headache, fever, nausea, or vomiting. Later symptoms include neck stiffness, confusion, lack of attention to people and surroundings, loss of balance, seizures and hallucinations.”

The CDC continued, “After the onset of symptoms, the disease progresses rapidly and usually results in death within 5 days (range 1 to 18 days).”

The health agency notes that “incidence of Naegleria fowleri is common, infections are rare,” but recreational water users should be aware of warm fresh water nationwide.

According to the CDC, of ​​the 154 documented cases of Naegleria fowleri in the US, the amoeba had a mortality rate of more than 97%.

Chiette and Ziegelbauer wrote that the family is hopeful that Caleb will fight the infection. They started a GoFundMe to “lighten some of the burden” on his parents at his bedside.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Charlotte County for comment on the presence of Naegleria fowleri in Port Charlotte Beach Park water.

The CDC says people can limit their chance of contracting Naegleria fowleri by avoiding warm freshwater, swimming above water if unavoidable, and wearing a nose clip or covering their nose while swimming.

People should also avoid digging or stirring sediments in bodies of water.