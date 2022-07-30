NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!
A Florida teenager died Thursday after being “accidentally” shot by a friend.
The incident happened Thursday night in Castleberry, Florida Fox 35.
Several local law enforcement agencies responded to the incident late Thursday night, and a mother told police her 18-year-old son accidentally shot his friend.
The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Florida man accused of wife beating arrested after stepson shot in self-defense: police
The incident is under investigation.