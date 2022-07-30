New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida teenager died Thursday after being “accidentally” shot by a friend.

The incident happened Thursday night in Castleberry, Florida Fox 35.

Several local law enforcement agencies responded to the incident late Thursday night, and a mother told police her 18-year-old son accidentally shot his friend.

The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation.