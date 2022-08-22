New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida teenager and his mother who allegedly organized a pyramid scheme have been charged in connection with a nationwide identity theft scheme, authorities said.

Elijah Duett, 14, faces 15 counts of identity theft, obtaining property by deception, unlawful use of a credit card and unlawful use of a 2-way communication device. His mother, Selena Wallace, 38, was arrested on one count each, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Duet initially came under investigation in May and was accused of making written threats against a student who did not pay in a pyramid scheme he ran, authorities said.

Investigators discovered the teenager was purchasing stolen personal and financial information online. It included Social Security and credit numbers and login information to several banks and websites, police said.

Duet also had detailed instructions and equipment for making money orders, he said.

Investigators identified at least 17 victims from across the country. Of those, 15 wanted to pursue criminal charges against the juvenile suspect.

As the investigation progressed, investigators learned that Wallace told her son that he should use his skills legally before asking him to raise his prices to make more profit, authorities said.

A search of his home yielded 12 laptops, 4 printers, 4 cell phones, several gaming systems and other technology.