Shayheim Brown blocked LSU’s extra-point attempt with time remaining to give Florida State a 24-23 victory Sunday night, spoiling Brian Kelly’s debut as Tigers coach.

Despite several miscues, including a muffed punt with 2:15 left, LSU got the extra point to tie it on a wild finish.

Florida State’s Treshawn Ward fumbled at the LSU 1 with 1:20 left, and Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels’ 2-yard pass to Zare Jenkins led LSU to a touchdown.

As LSU fans celebrated an apparent two-touchdown comeback in the final 4:07 — and Florida State fans braced themselves for the infamy — Brown deflected Damien Ramos’ kick, sparking a Florida State celebration. Wildly rushed to the ground.

Jordan Travis passed for 260 yards and two touchdowns for Florida State.

Travis’ scoring passes included a 39-yard throw on a flea flicker to Ontario Wilson and a 27-yard pass that Wilson intercepted with one hand. Travis also rushed for 31 yards on a combination of designed runs and scrambles, repeatedly leaving LSU’s pass rushers gasping for air as they spun away from the pressure.

Tens of thousands of garnet- and gold-clad spectators helped sell out the Superdome, virtually denying LSU home-field advantage in a game played just 80 miles from its Baton Rouge campus. And they left happy after Florida State (2-0) — coming off four straight losing seasons — provided a good start to Mike Norvell’s third season as coach.

The game was arguably more meaningful to Norvell, designed to give him time to remake LSU football in his image than Kelly, who was lured away from Notre Dame with a decade-long, $100 million contract. Kelly’s staff includes only one assistant from last season, but brought in 16 transfer players to patch up a roster in flux.

One of those transfers is former Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels, who started after a tough competition in camp with Garrett Nussmeier. He completed 26 of 35 passes for 209 yards and two TDS, both to Jenkins. Daniels also rushed for 114 yards.

Another transfer, Noah Cain (from Penn State), scored LSU’s first TD from one yard out on fourth down late in the third quarter to make it 17-10.

Travis led the Seminoles back to the end zone, highlighted by a 15-yard completion to Johnny Wilson as the elusive QB jumped away from the end defenders. DJ Lundy capped the drive with a 1-yard TD run to make it 24-10 with 9:04 left.

LSU took its only lead on its first possession at 3-0. But that drive ended shortly after Daniels took a shotgun snap by first-year center Garrett Dellinger’s head and scored from the FSU 5.

Florida State led just 7-3 at halftime after both teams botched red-zone opportunities.

LSU’s line didn’t look ready when the ball was snapped on a field goal attempt, and Jared Warsi stabbed past left tackle Cameron Wire to block Damian Ramos’ kick.

The Seminoles couldn’t cash in Malik Nabbers on the first of two muffed punts that FSU recovered at the LSU 16. Fourth-and-2 from the 8 on Norvell’s field, and Travis put the pass in the end corner. The zone fell incomplete.

Takeaway

Florida State: Travis’ numbers could have been better if not for a few key drops. His combination of scrambling and passing ability gave LSU’s defense fits, which looked more than the Seminoles’ 392 net yards in the final score. But the Seminoles’ inability to put away a game where they are the best team needs to be addressed.

LSU: The offensive line is a work in progress and looked like a liability at times in the Tigers’ opener. Daniels led the Tigers with 91 yards. Meanwhile, LSU will need to find a punt returner other than Nabbers. LSU was lucky the Seminoles wasted both of his muffs.

Injuries

LSU: Starting defensive end Mason Smith left the game in the first quarter with a left knee injury. His knee appeared to be bandaged as he came down awkwardly from a near jump when tackled.

Ejected

LSU lost a second defensive end in the third quarter when Ali Gaye was ejected for a targeting foul on Travis as the QB released his touchdown pass.

Next

Florida State: Visits Louisville on Sept. 16 to open the ACC slate.

LSU: Hosts Southern on Saturday night.