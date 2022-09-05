Florida State beats LSU after Jordan Travis blocks game-ending extra point kick

New Orleans — The questions surrounding the Florida State football program won’t go away.

However, unlike the last three years, the questions are positive.

Was the Seminoles’ 24-23 win here Sunday against new coach Brian Kelly and LSU the biggest of Mike Norvell’s tenure?

The game went down to the last play as FSU won the game on a blocked extra point attempt after an LSU score by Shyheim Brown.

That’s the question that will be asked next week after Florida State (2-0) shuts out LSU (0-1) in the Allstate Louisiana kickoff at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Here are five takeaways from Florida State’s win.

Special teams is a roller coaster

This game came down to special teams, with both teams struggling with the unit throughout the game.

Shyheim Brown’s block clinched the game with the craziness on special teams units.

A few plays later, it was Wyatt Rector who recovered a muffed punt to put FSU in prime scoring position. FSU didn’t score on the drive, but it swung the momentum pendulum their way.

Fitzgerald redeemed himself with a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter.

The special teams unit also struggled for LSU. The Tigers had a field goal blocked, and a punt went only 31 yards, giving the Seminoles great field position and allowing them to take a two-touchdown lead.

Malik Nabers muffed his second punt of the game with just over two minutes remaining to kill any chance for an LSU comeback.

The unit was a roller coaster for the Seminoles in the first half.

The play started with an errant kick from placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald, who kicked the ball out of bounds, gifting LSU strong field position that gave the Tigers a 3–0 lead. Fitzgerald went out of bounds and missed a 47-yard field goal after the FSU touchdown.

After that the Special Teams unit took a very fast turn. Following the second kick out of bounds, Jared Vers made a big play on special teams, blocking a 30-yard FG that brought LSU within one point.

The blocked kick was FSU’s first since Sept. 12, 2020 against Georgia Tech.

Demonstrated tenacity

Over the years the SEC has been known for its toughness and strong defenses, with LSU usually leading the way.

On Sunday, the Seminoles went toe-to-toe with one of the toughest teams in the country and didn’t bat an eye.

A perfect example of that came in the third quarter when Travis threw a strike to Ontario Wilson for a 27-yard touchdown pass. On the play, Travis was correctly deemed a targeting call by Ali Gaye. Wilson made a great one-handed catch, but the play showed the toughness FSU showed throughout the game.

FSU limited LSU to 348 yards, most of which came as the Tigers trailed late. The Seminoles put constant pressure on the Tigers backfield to limit the run game and hold them to 39 yards rushing from non-Daniels players.

The Seminoles talked about playing their game during the week and not worrying about the opponent. They defended it when they took the field. Constant pressure from the defensive line made Jayden Daniels run for the play all his life, and he never settled in the pocket.

Daniels struggled, completing just 26-35 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

FSU had the ball for 34:06, while LSU had it for 24:35.

Jordan Travis in the spotlight

Travis carried the Seminoles’ offense on Sunday, especially with the run game never gaining traction.

After a week of 406 yards rushing, FSU was limited to xxx yards and xx yards per carry.

Travis was 20-32 passing for 260 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 28 rushing yards.

When was Travis at his best? On third downs.

As the Seminoles drove down the field for their first score, Travis was 4-for-4 on third downs on the drive, including two completions for eight and nine yards to extend the drives.

On the day, FSU went 11-of-17 from the money, with Travis Direction contributing to all but one of them.

Defense measures have been intensified

Kyshawn Boute will hear his name called in April’s NFL Draft. That’s not a name that most will hear in Sunday’s competition.

The Seminoles took the elite playmaker out of the game, limiting him to two catches, 20 yards and as many drops as catches.

Taking him out of the game was part of the gameplan and FSU executed. Jammy Robinson and Omarion Cooper each lined up against Bout, along with a few others.

The reason Boutte never got going was the defensive line. The Seminoles compiled four sacks, but constant pressure on the young OL for LSU had Daniels scrambling for his life for most of the game.

Verse collected his second and third sacks of the season. Tatum Bethune added a sack, while Dennis Briggs Jr. and Callen DeLoach each added half a sack. All three players played a major role on defense, with DeLoach leading the team with x tackles.

No second guessing

The greatness of winning?

No one will second guess your decisions.

Mike Norvell might have been under scrutiny if FSU had lost the ballgame with his decision to give up a short field goal on fourth-and-two late in the first half.

Instead, Norvell tipped a pass from Travis to Pittman, giving LSU the ball back for a 7-3 contest with 3:15 left in the first half.

The analysis showed that the chances of winning increased to 69% if FSU switched. If Norvell had chosen to kick the ball it would have been 65%. But Fitzgerald had already missed a field goal and was out of bounds two balls to that point.

