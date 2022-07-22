New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida small business owner and an immigrant from Romania are suing the Biden administration over race and gender quotas in infrastructure legislation passed last December.

A condition in the Infrastructure Act states that 10% of the funds “shall be spent by small business concerns owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged persons.”

According to the lawsuit, Christian Bruckner, who A small business In Florida, he is ineligible for these funds under current law because of his skin color.

“This clear racial and gender classification, which is not justified by the requirements generally required by law, is unconstitutional,” Rick Essenberg, president and general counsel of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which is representing Bruckner, told Fox. News Digital.

“New infrastructure projects should be open to all small businesses based on ability to work, not race and gender,” Bruckner said in a statement. “If President Biden really wants to help disadvantaged small businesses, he should help new businesses struggling to survive or small businesses like me with disabilities. But helping groups based on race and gender is never appropriate. I expect more from my Govt. “

Eisenberg noted that this is not the only case like this his organization has taken on, and encouraged the Biden administration to “treat people according to their character.”

“Unfortunately for lawyers like us, this is a growth industry. It shouldn’t be,” Essenberg said. “I hope the administration finally learns that the law needs to be followed, that people need to be treated based on the content of their character, not the color of their skin.”

Essenberg encouraged others in Bruckner’s situation to speak out.

“You don’t have to stand for it. You can fight back,” he said. “It takes a little courage – people will call you names… but insisting that people be treated honestly and as individuals is not racist. It’s not racist. It’s not sexist. It’s not phobic. And I think that’s what people should do. Courage to stand up. carry it.”