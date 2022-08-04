New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: The former Orlando police chief “will never pay the police,” said Rep. As some of Val Demings’ former law enforcement colleagues asserted.

The digital spot, first shared with Fox News on Thursday, is the latest attempt by Demings to aggressively push back on Rubio’s more than year-long effort to question her support for police funding at the center stage on crime and law enforcement. A high-profile, high-stakes and expensive Florida Senate race.

“The attacks on Chief Demings about paying police – I can’t help but laugh,” retired Lt. Barbara Jones said in the statement. “No police chief or former chief of police wants to pay the police.”

And Orange County Sheriff John Mina emphasized “I have known Chief Demings for decades. She’s never changed, she’s the same person I knew as the police chief. You cannot question her commitment to public safety.”

The release of the spot, which Fox News says will run statewide and is part of the campaign’s eight-figure ad blitz, comes two weeks after the Rubio campaign and the National Republican Senatorial Committee launched the TV spot. Some Florida media markets are showing several sheriffs criticizing the congresswoman for voting in line with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Maybe she’s a cop, but in Washington, Val Demings is just another radical rubber stamp,” charged one of the sheriffs in a Rubio/NRSC commercial.

Rubio has repeatedly targeted Demings for comments he made in 2020 regarding a proposal to defend and overhaul the Minneapolis, Minnesota, police department in the wake of George’s killing — which was defeated a year later. Floyd, a black man, is a white police officer.

He also criticized Demings for her past support of amending qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that shields police officers from lawsuits over what they do on the beat, but which critics say shields law enforcement from accountability. Demings supported the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, which includes provisions that would eliminate qualified immunity for police. The measure passed the Democratic-controlled House across party lines, but later died in the Senate.

Retired Detective Eddie Lopez, responding to Rubio’s ad last month, said in a new Demings spot, “I thought it was a joke because I know she would never defend the police. The police chief.”

And retired police officer Renita Osselin urged Rubio to “keep your opinions to yourself. You have no right until you cross that line and become a police officer.”

Demings, who spent nearly three decades in law enforcement and rose through the ranks to become Orlando’s first female police chief, highlighted her crime-fighting resume in a commercial she launched in June.

“In the Senate I will protect Florida from bad ideas like laying off the police. That’s just crazy,” she asserted in the statement. “Florida – Time to send a cop on the beat to the Senate.

While Rubio has averaged a single-digit lead in recent opinion polls, Demings has outpaced the incumbent. Her fundraising of $12.5 million in the April-June second quarter of 2022 dwarfed the $4.5 million the senator brought in during the same three-month period.

And Demings dipped into her war chest, with her campaign spending $6 million in the second quarter to run TV ads. And three weeks ago Demings opened a spot in the Senate criticizing Rubio’s attendance record.

The Senate showdown between Rubio and Demings could be the costliest of the cycle.

Democrats face historic headwinds and a difficult political environment this cycle as they try to preserve their razor-thin Senate majority in November. And Florida, once a top general election battleground state, has turned red of late. A top nonpartisan political pollster rates the Florida Senate race as lean Republican.