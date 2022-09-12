New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s attorneys began making their case Monday that his birth mother’s alcohol abuse caused him to have severe behavioral problems that eventually led to the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Paul Conner, a Seattle-area neuropsychologist, said medical records and earlier witness testimony show Brenda Woodard drank and used cocaine most of her pregnancy before Cruz’s birth in 1998. His adoptive parents Linda and Roger Cruz. Woodard died last year.

Testifying via Zoom, Connor told jurors that people with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder show problems at a young age with motor skills, impulse control, socialization and attention — problems that earlier defense testimony pointed out to Cruz.

Cruz’s preschool teacher testified that he could not use utensils or run without falling. As a child he was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and teachers testified that he was extremely anxious and had trouble making friends. He frequently erupted in class and at home, in school records and testimony shows. He had been making threats since middle school.

Connor said he measured Cruz’s IQ at 83, which he said is slightly below the average intelligence of many people with fetal alcohol problems.

Connor will resume his testimony Monday afternoon and will then be cross-examined by prosecutors.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to killing 14 students and three staff members and injuring 17 others as he stalked a three-story classroom building on Valentine’s Day 2018 with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle. A former Stoneman Douglas student has been sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. For a seven-man, five-woman jury to impose the death penalty, the vote must be unanimous.

Lead prosecutor Mike Satz wrapped up his preliminary case last month. He played security videos of the shooting and showed the rifle used by Cruz. Teachers and students testified to seeing others die. He showed graphic autopsies and crime scene photos and led jurors to a bloodied and bullet-riddled building. Parents and spouses gave tearful and angry statements about their loss.

In an effort to counter that, Assistant Public Defender Melissa McNeil and her team have made Cruz’s history the centerpiece of their case, hoping that at least one juror will vote for life.

After the defense closes its case in the coming weeks, the prosecution will present its rebuttal case before the jury begins deliberations.