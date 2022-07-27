New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A prison guard testified Wednesday that Florida mass shooter Nikolas Cruz attacked him and grabbed his Taser nine months after the Parkland High School massacre that left 17 people dead.

The confrontation was captured on surveillance footage shown to jurors during Cruz’s penalty trial Nov. 13, 2018, in Broward County Circuit Court in Fort Lauderdale.

The attack occurred while Cruz was being held in solitary confinement after killing 14 students and three staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018.

Broward County Sheriff’s Sgt. Raymond Beltran was sitting at a desk when he told Cruz, who was walking in his orange prison uniform and a pair of shower slippers, to walk more carefully.

Cruz flashed both middle fingers at Beltran and then charged at him, knocking the guard to the ground and grabbing his Taser.

The two wrestled over the weapon, which went off but did not hit either of them. Beltran took it back from Cruz and then used it to hit him in the head, the guard testified. Cruz later pleaded guilty to assault.

Prosecutors are using the sentence as an aggravating circumstance to argue that Cruz should be executed. Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder.

A jury will decide whether Cruz should spend the rest of his life in prison or face the death penalty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.