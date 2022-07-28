New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida school district is responding to a law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that allows students who want to be identified by their preferred pronouns and names to file a gender endorsement plan that would require notification of the student’s parent or guardians.

“If a student completes a gender support plan, which by law requires their parent’s participation, it is a confidential document and is only available to the school counselor and the student,” Lee County School District assistant director of media relations and public information Rob Rob told ABC News. He talked about the new policy of his district.

The district’s new policy comes in response to the “Parents’ Rights in Education” bill, which DeSantis signed into law earlier this month. The bill, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay Law” by critics, states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties about sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students according to state standards.” “

The bill also contains provisions requiring notification to parents if a student requests to be referred to by their preferred name and pronoun.

Lee County students must fill out a gender support plan with their counselors, ask questions about whether their parents are aware of their status, whether the student has support at home, how public their preferred name and pronouns are, who school staff are. Designated as a support system for the student and what happens if the child drops out. A parent’s signature is required for the plan; Otherwise the school will continue to refer to the student by his legal name and gender.

The speaker said the new policy is intended to protect LGBTQ students, noting that students are only required to fill out forms if they want school staff to use their preferred name and pronouns.

The new law has drawn widespread criticism from critics, who say the governor’s law discriminates against LGBTQ youth and will reduce their ability to access support and mental health resources.

DeSantis brushed aside the criticism, however, arguing that the new law is educating students and will not be motivated by what he called “woke” politics.

“I don’t care what Hollywood says. I don’t care what the big companies say,” the Florida governor said earlier this month. “I’m standing here. I’m not backing down.”