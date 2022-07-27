New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Florida school board member said she was “disgusted” by the obscene books available to children and described a race against time to remove them before the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

“I don’t think there’s any justification for that. And I can tell you that my own research in our school library has so far identified 75 books that I’m working to challenge.” The Clay County School District board told Fox News Digital. She added that she believes “disciplinary action” is appropriate to address those responsible for placing obscene and otherwise inappropriate books in front of children in public schools.

“I’m outraged that anyone would think it’s appropriate to have this material in a school library,” said the Clay County public school mother of three. “Anyone who offers this type of material to a child should be subject to disciplinary action.”

One of the books Gilhouse mentioned was “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Ivison, which describes a boy who recalls oral sex when he was “ten years old”.

Another book, “Julian is a Mermaid,” is for elementary-age children and is considered an introductory text to gender fluidity. The boy repeatedly pulls down his underwear. Later, he applies lipstick and wears a headdress. He is then given costume jewelry before being taken to the NYC Mermaid Parade where he can express himself freely.

Earlier another book on the district, “Lucky” by Alice Sebold, discussed the details of the rape of a college girl.

Gilhausen said some of the blame lies with media specialists who meet with publishers to source books for school libraries. Publishers can submit a list of recommended best-selling books for children, which will then be ordered, or, Gilhausen explained, publishers will add “bonus books” to the order.

“Some of those more politically driven, agenda-type books get ripped off that way,” Gilhausen explained.

Gilhausen was part of the June 30 meeting that went viral. During the meeting, a father named Bruce Friedman tried to read excerpts from an obscene book in the district’s library – but his microphone was suddenly cut off.

At a later meeting, the board adopted a state of emergency, which created a “mechanism so that as soon as a book is challenged, it is removed from the shelf until it is reviewed.”

“We need to create a system that says very clearly who is responsible for the books on the shelves. And that starts with the library media center specialists, but those purchases are signed off by the principal who is responsible. To the superintendent,” she said. “I don’t understand how anyone could make such a grave mistake.”