Rodeo bull explodes while holding pen at Florida State Fairgrounds

Cell phone video shows a bull breaking free from its holding pen and running around the stadium at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Spectators at the rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds got their money’s worth on Aug. 27 when a bull escaped from its pen and ran around the stadium.

Christopher Thornton, who recorded video of the incident, told Fox 13 News that the bull “took off one of the side panels of the gate” and ran away.

Bullock splits as people try to get out of his way on the bleachers. An announcer urged people to be quiet over a loudspeaker as workers tried to corral the animal.

Finally someone roped the bull into the ring and allowed the others to bring it back into the holding pen.

The Florida State Fair did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

