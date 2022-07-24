type here...
Politics Florida Rep. Matt Getz to Abortion Rights Opponents:...
Politics

Florida Rep. Matt Getz to Abortion Rights Opponents: ‘Nobody Wants to Impregnate You’

By printveela editor

-

17
0
- Advertisment -

TAMPA, Fla. – Rep. Matt Getz told a crowd of young people A conference here Saturday that women who are opposed to abortion access are less likely to get pregnant because they are not attractive.

“Why is it that women who have the least chance of becoming pregnant are the most concerned about having an abortion?” Getz said. “Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.”

Getz continued, “These people are disgusting inside and out. They’re like 5’2, 350 pounds and they’re like, ‘Give me my abortion or I’m going to get up and march and protest,’ and I’m like, ‘March? You? Looks like your ankles are weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe v Wade.’ Some of them need to get up and march. They need to get up and march for an hour every day, swing that arm, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad.”

Getz was trending on Twitter on Saturday after the comments, which he shared His Twitter feed and 1.4 million followers. He spoke to 5,000 youth Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, where former President Donald Trump also spoke on Saturday.

More from the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit: Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican leaders take tough stance against Democrats and avoid Trump

Website Jezebel called Getz’s comments “cartoonishly misogynist”. And said “the statement certainly sounds like something that would be shocking to hear coming from a member of Congress — especially given the overwhelming support for abortion rights in this country and the fact that a 10-year-old rape victim was recently denied a legal abortion in her own state.”

Getz is a Niceville Republican who is running for re-election.

Trump on Saturday called Gaetz “a great guy and a tough guy … what a wonderful guy.”

Follow Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zach Anderson on Twitter at @zacjanderson. He can be reached at zac.anderson@heraldtribune.com

Previous articleAs far as US foreign policy is concerned, the new boss is a lot like the old one.
Next articleUncertainty overshadows Ten Hag’s pre-season at Manchester United

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

Chelsea team ‘not ready and need new transfers’, Tuchel says

Thomas Tuchel said he could not guarantee that Chelsea would be ready for their first Premier League game...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

A shooting in a Los Angeles park killed two people, police said.

Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

LA Schools Adopt Radical ‘Trans Affirming’ Agenda to Attack ‘Gender Binary’

closer Video Teacher unions take over public education: Mother of three 'Fox...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Jason Momoa involved in an accident with a motorcyclist in California

off Video Fox News Flash July 24 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Climate activists adopt extreme tactics, violence looms as deadline to ‘save the planet’ approaches

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 23 Here are...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Monkeypox has ‘diverse mechanisms for spread’: Expert

closer Video Monkeypox expert: This virus has 'various' modes of transmission UCLA...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News