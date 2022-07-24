Florida Rep. Matt Getz to Abortion Rights Opponents: ‘Nobody Wants to Impregnate You’

TAMPA, Fla. – Rep. Matt Getz told a crowd of young people A conference here Saturday that women who are opposed to abortion access are less likely to get pregnant because they are not attractive.

“Why is it that women who have the least chance of becoming pregnant are the most concerned about having an abortion?” Getz said. “Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.”

Getz continued, “These people are disgusting inside and out. They’re like 5’2, 350 pounds and they’re like, ‘Give me my abortion or I’m going to get up and march and protest,’ and I’m like, ‘March? You? Looks like your ankles are weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe v Wade.’ Some of them need to get up and march. They need to get up and march for an hour every day, swing that arm, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad.”

Getz was trending on Twitter on Saturday after the comments, which he shared His Twitter feed and 1.4 million followers. He spoke to 5,000 youth Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, where former President Donald Trump also spoke on Saturday.

Website Jezebel called Getz’s comments “cartoonishly misogynist”. And said “the statement certainly sounds like something that would be shocking to hear coming from a member of Congress — especially given the overwhelming support for abortion rights in this country and the fact that a 10-year-old rape victim was recently denied a legal abortion in her own state.”

Getz is a Niceville Republican who is running for re-election.

Trump on Saturday called Gaetz “a great guy and a tough guy … what a wonderful guy.”

